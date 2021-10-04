Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the officials in the General Command of Ajman Police and the employees of the comprehensive police stations that received a 5-star rating within the fourth cycle of evaluating the service centers in the country, which is the Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, the Comprehensive City Police Center and the Al Hamidiya Comprehensive Police Station. This is in appreciation of the efforts made by the heads of the centers and work teams that worked to develop and facilitate services to make customers happy.

This came during his visit yesterday to the comprehensive city police station, where he was received by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, directors of centers and senior police officers in the Emirate of Ajman.

During the visit, His Highness unveiled the five-star plaque obtained by the center, and then his companions inspected the various sections of the center and listened to a full explanation about the distinguished services and facilities provided to customers, the speed of response and the completion of transactions quickly and efficiently.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman praised the great role played by the Ministry of Interior in establishing security and spreading stability throughout the country in light of the ministry’s strategy, which enjoys the support and attention of the wise leadership. He expressed his appreciation for the great development witnessed by the Ministry of Interior to keep pace with the development boom witnessed by the country and technological progress. and information in the world, as it was able to keep pace with internal and external developments under the leadership of Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who follows up on the ground all the details of daily work and makes every effort to improve the performance of police work by providing work aids at the latest level and qualifying working cadres In the various internal organs and create the appropriate conditions to carry out their national role to the fullest. The Crown Prince of Ajman toured the city police station, which includes 140 employees, including 36 customer service employees who provide services through 10 service counters, and provide 8 main priority services to successfully complete more than 25,000 transactions during the current year, with a service delivery time of 5.54 minutes and a waiting time of 2.12 Minutes with a smart transformation rate of 68%, bringing the happiness rate of customers in the center to 98%. For his part, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, inaugurated a five-star rating plate at Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, and was briefed on the center’s achievements that qualified it to obtain this classification. From 9000 transactions during the current year, with a service delivery time of 3:24 minutes and a waiting time of 1.42 minutes. A five-star rating plate was also launched at Al Hamidiya Comprehensive Police Station, after the center’s customer happiness rate reached 85%, with the efforts of 160 employees, including 31 customer service employees, and it provides 8 services through 10 service counters, to successfully complete more than 8,500 transactions during the current year. Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili congratulated the center’s employees on this achievement, which comes as a result of their efforts in implementing the standards of the government’s outstanding performance system and achieving the objectives of the Ministry of Interior’s strategic plan to make customers happy.

Upgrading customer services

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the team, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his interest and follow-up to the efforts made at the level of the police general leaderships and the departments of the Ministry of Interior in improving customer services and their relentless pursuit to achieve the best standards set by the Emirates Program For outstanding government performance and reaching the seven-star category with its services in response to the ambitions and aspirations of our wise leadership.