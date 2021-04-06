Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, said: The operation of the first peaceful nuclear energy plant for commercial production of Barakah is a new historical achievement whose steps were drawn by rational leadership, sound vision, and the arms and minds of the nation’s sons and daughters of high caliber. His Highness added: On this happy national occasion, we offer our warmest congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, all citizens and residents, and the country’s honorable guests, for this great achievement. His Highness added: “We are proud and grateful for the good news and blessings in the coming years for the nation’s march, with the entry of the UAE into a new historic milestone in the green economic transformation and relying on clean energy to produce electricity, which contributes to strengthening efforts aimed at preserving the environment and working for the sake of Climate in line with international and global goals to preserve our planet from pollutants and the negative effects of changing climate phenomena ».

On this occasion, His Highness appreciated the efforts of the nation’s leaders in forming a comprehensive national development process in which the people of the Emirates would participate with their ideas, minds and efforts until we reached this historic point by operating the first peaceful Arab nuclear power plant that produces clean energy from which the state’s residents benefit from, a decade after the start of the project to establish Barakah stations. Peaceful nuclear program with the participation of global elites of experts and specialists.

His Highness said, “We are proud of the presence of Emirati cadres, competencies and experiences who have achieved this achievement of experts, scholars, inspectors, observers and employees.”