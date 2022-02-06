Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Record Census in the Emirate of Ajman, briefed on the completion of the record census project, the preliminary results of the self-enumeration platform, and the statistical indicators panel, where Basic statistical data has been provided on the population residing in the emirate, whether they are citizens or non-citizens, and their demographic and social characteristics.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid stressed that the population census is the basis of development planning, and that data is of great importance, as it is one of the most important tools that contribute to facilitating urban development projects and social and economic planning, and helps the development of society through the development of strategic plans for all service and vital sectors, in order to Achieving well-being and optimum ways of life for citizens and residents in the emirate.

This came during his meeting yesterday, in his office at the Ruler’s Court, with Dr. Eng. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman, and Dr. Hajar Al Hubaishi, Executive Director of the Ajman Center for Statistics and Competitiveness, and heard from them about the latest results of the community response, which reached very high levels, and included The results of the data are all regions of the Emirate of Ajman, including Masfout and Manama, and the geographical coverage of the regions in the Emirate was 100%. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: The registry census project and the self-enumeration platform enjoys the interest and support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and his Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, because of their belief in its importance in providing all accurate data and information that support making the decision.

Dr. Hajar Al-Hubaishi, Executive Director of the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Center, presented the initial results of the self-enumeration platform, which is part of the registry census project, which aims to create a central registry for data on population, buildings, housing and facilities, and obtain high-quality data with comprehensive and updated coverage.