Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, honored distinguished employees at government service centers in the emirate, with the “Service Star Badge” initiative, which was announced yesterday, to honor employees who provide exceptional services, according to the monitoring of the “Mystery Shopper” project.

His Highness also honoured the graduates of the “Government Excellence System Evaluator” diploma batches, which is offered by the Ajman Excellence Programme, in cooperation with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

This came during the reception of the honored employees, in the presence of Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council and Supreme Supervisor of the Ajman Excellence Program, and Dr. Hajar Saeed Al Habishi, General Coordinator of the Excellence Program, at the Emiri Diwan in Ajman.

His Highness congratulated the distinguished individuals and praised the efforts of the qualified national cadres who contribute to developing government work in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of initiatives that contribute to enhancing national competencies and driving excellence in government work, praising the efforts of the Ajman Excellence Programme team in developing government performance and enhancing the expertise of national cadres in the fields of leadership and excellence.

His Highness said: The Emirate of Ajman, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, is keen to be a model to be emulated in government leadership and excellence. The government is working to implement this ambitious vision by qualifying its national cadres and providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance the culture of excellence.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman called on service employees in government agencies to always strive to make customers happy in all their categories, and to continue secret shopper visits on an ongoing basis to monitor distinguished employees and those with exceptional practices and honor them.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi awarded the Service Star Badge to Salem Al Zaabi from the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, First Sergeant Salem Ali Obaid Al Khedher and Assistant Ibrahim Ahmed Al Hosani from the General Command of Ajman Police, for being role models in providing exceptional and distinguished services in meeting the needs of customers and solving their problems quickly and efficiently, which were monitored based on a precise evaluation that includes several criteria through secret shopper visits.

Hanan Al-Buraiki, Director of the Mystery Shopper Project, provided an explanation of the project, stressing that the Ajman government is working to improve the customer experience through several initiatives and studies, including the Mystery Shopper Project, which is held continuously throughout the year to study the customer’s journey and experience in various service channels.

She explained that the project includes service centers, call centers, websites and smart applications, and exceptional views of distinguished employees are monitored.

Preparing and qualifying national specialists

Amal Al Shaali, Director of the “Excellence System Evaluator Diploma” project, said: “The project aims to prepare and qualify national specialists in the field of government excellence, so that the specialist is able to implement the evaluation of his/her work entity, submit evaluation reports to develop institutional performance and achieve institutional excellence, and advance to advanced levels in its ongoing journey towards leadership.” She added: “The Ajman Excellence Program is keen to coordinate with award programs in other emirates, so that graduates join the evaluation processes to acquire applied skills, which contributes to developing their practical capabilities to apply the concepts of excellence.” She stated that participants are provided with the necessary knowledge and information that enables them to enhance the culture of excellence, adopt it as a thought and practice, enhance the concept of institutional excellence and its basic principles, and identify initiatives and strategies related to excellence, in addition to introducing them to aspects of government competitiveness, models of institutional excellence and comparing them. The diploma targets national competencies among employees, in various organizational and functional categories, including managers, heads of departments and teams, and workers in different departments. Al Shaali said: “Graduates of the Government Excellence System Resident Diploma contribute to achieving Ajman’s vision of advancing the emirate towards new levels of development and creativity in various areas of government work.”