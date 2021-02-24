Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, was briefed on the results of the statistical maturity index in its first session, which is one of the strategic indicators launched by His Highness in 2020, in the presence of Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary General of the Executive Council, and Dr. Hajar Saeed Al Hobeishi, Director Executive of Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Center.

The Municipality and Planning Department and the Department of Economic Development have achieved the level of statistical maturity, which represents the entity’s commitment to fully implement all the main criteria. Five government agencies have been classified at the level of development, and five other government agencies have been classified at the establishment level.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al-Matroushi emphasized the growing interest of modern governments in statistical maturity, as it is one of the main pillars of decision-making and anticipating the future, which is one of the basics of the Executive Council’s work to support government plans and programs, formulate strategies, and make government policies.

For her part, Dr. Hajer Saeed Al Hobeishi explained that according to the evaluation results, the Emirate of Ajman has achieved a “level of development” in the classification of the General Index of Statistical Maturity, which represents a medium level of commitment in applying the requirements of the main criteria, namely the organizational and operational framework for data management, data provision and availability, and application Data quality requirements.