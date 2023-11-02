His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at the Ruler’s Court today, Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman was briefed on the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and the national action plan, in addition to a review of the unified license project, which contributes to strengthening the requirements for compliance with the Financial Action Task Force standards and the investment attractiveness of the Emirate of Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the efforts made by the Executive Office in implementing the provisions of the national strategy in a way that enhances the country’s reputation and its commitment to achieving international requirements in confronting financial crimes.

His Highness stressed that the UAE attaches utmost importance to strengthening international cooperation in order to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and that our national system for combating money laundering and terrorist financing is strong, responsive and effective.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the delegation of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing thanked His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman for this meeting.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalafawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, and a number of senior officials in the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.