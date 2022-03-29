Dubai (Etihad)

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed yesterday during his participation in the World Government Summit that the Ajman government adopts a flexible and effective approach In government work, he places the priorities and interests of the nation and the citizen at the center of his concerns, in accordance with the approach of the leadership of the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council Ministers, Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman, during the session titled “Ajman is a world-class Emirati model”, reviewed the most important achievements and features of the pioneering development model of the Emirate of Ajman and its future goals, which works in parallel with the directions and visions of the Emirates, which is moving steadily for the next fifty years to be the best in the world in leadership, people and land.

His Highness pointed out that the rapid change and geopolitical challenges in the regional and global scenes require more readiness and flexibility to deal wisely with the challenges of the present and seize the opportunities of the future and confront its risks.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman stressed that the population booms, technical changes and new economic patterns have caused a major shift in the methods of managing cities and posed a huge challenge to the endeavors and efforts of local governments to join the group of better cities for living, stability and investment without compromising their cultural and social heritage and human values.

His Highness added that planning is a very complex process, pointing out that government administration and leadership play a pivotal role in maximizing gains, as they seek to create systems that are flexible and promote an environment with creative ideas. He explained that the planning and implementation processes are participatory processes carried out in cooperation with various partners.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed that the World Government Summit is a global gathering of governments, civil society organizations and economic entities to exchange ideas, constructive discussion and create a global network of communication on the common issues and aspirations of the world’s population.

His Highness pointed out that the Ajman Vision 2021 was launched through the platform of the World Government Summit in 2014. His Highness said: “We launched the Ajman 2021 vision from this platform in the year 2014… And based on this vision consistent with the vision of the Emirates, the Emirate of Ajman continued its path. In progress..and achieved a leap in the quality of life and a development in the service system..and in this simple period we experienced challenges and experienced changes..and we are still continuing the journey of improvement and learning to reach leadership.”

His Highness added: “We pledged in the UAE government and people that our country will be present for prosperity and prosperity in its broad human concept…a comprehensive concept that transcends economic and material growth…prosperity in that every individual in society has an opportunity for prosperity, growth and full participation in all areas of life.”

His Highness also pointed to the importance of urban development to transform cities into smarter and more humane urban communities, so that the sustainable urban development process is designed in a way that puts people at the center, and then builds and develops policies and programs in a manner that emulates the global model of the UAE.

new port

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed that flexibility, efficiency and future foresight are the priorities of the Ajman government. His Highness said: “One of our priorities is to transform our government entities into flexible entities that work with high efficiency and effectiveness, communicate, consult and enable, adopt a pioneering approach and foresee the future, and take the initiative to provide services and solutions and value-added policies.

His Highness revealed that the youth segment represents 36% of the emirate’s population, which calls for developing policies that invest and direct this vital energy to maximize the emirate’s economic and social status. Leading and making change in order to promote the principle of empowerment and joint action.

His Highness added: The Emirate of Ajman continues to develop qualitative policies and programs for children and women, in partnership with the private sector.

On the emirate’s future plans and strategies, His Highness said: “Ajman aims to be a leading city in providing living and investment solutions, interconnected by diverse sustainable solutions, providing its residents and visitors with a safe environment, a lively life, and a unique cultural and humanitarian character. Ajman will have a new port to double our logistical capabilities in Regional and global trade.