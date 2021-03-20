Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, briefed on the study of enhancing the competitiveness of entrepreneurs through the Program for Preparing Young Entrepreneurs, which is the first of its kind in the emirate.

He also reviewed the results of the “Child Happiness for the Year 2021” study in Ajman in its third edition, which is a community initiative that is the first of its kind in the emirate, and was launched in previous years, and continued to be measured on an annual basis and developed this year, so that the questionnaire includes monitoring the extent of children’s adaptation to the precautionary measures Due to the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, in addition to monitoring parents’ opinion about the impact of the Corona pandemic on their children’s sense of happiness towards aspects of life, in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness.

During his approval of the study on enhancing the competitiveness of entrepreneurs in his office at the Ruler’s Court, His Highness, in the presence of Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, and Dr. Hajar Saeed Al Hobeishi, Executive Director of Ajman Center for Statistics and Competitiveness, valued the Center’s efforts that worked on developing a program and founding this study based on best practices In the study of entrepreneurship and child happiness, pointing out the intention of many institutions in Ajman to implement various initiatives in line with the International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20 of each year.

And on the basis of an analytical study submitted by the Ajman Center for Statistics and Competitiveness, His Highness blessed the launch of the “Program for Preparing Young Entrepreneurs” from the age of 8 to 17, which is the first of its kind in the emirate. The main results of the 2021 Child Happiness Study in the Emirate of Ajman revealed that the happiness rate of children with their families reached 94.3%, while the percentage of children’s happiness in their health was 92.9% and their appearance was 91.8%.

The study showed the extent to which children have adapted to the precautionary measures in light of the Corona pandemic, which amounted to 74.7% in general, and is less accommodating by children, is the distance from friends and their inability to meet with other members of their family and the closure of schools, which did not allow them to meet their friends, as it took place. Adding nine new axes to the study, which are: the extent of acclimatization to children, washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, reducing face contact, societal isolation, as well as studying remotely from home, canceling exams, closing schools, as well as the inability to meet with family or friends.