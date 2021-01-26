The Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, briefed on the “Hassantak” system, which is a unified platform that links fire fighting systems, and is managed and monitored continuously from the monitoring center around the clock. Reducing fires, reducing damage to rehabilitation after fires, which contribute to creating added economic value.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed that protecting lives and preserving property is a top priority in the country, and the competent government teams in Ajman are working to find appropriate facilities and solutions that allow the largest number of residential and commercial establishments in the emirate to be linked to safety and protection systems in accordance with planned work stages during next period.

The Council also reviewed the new Ajman Port project and accompanying studies, which will feed other sectors in the emirate.

His Highness said: “We look forward with optimism to the new Ajman Port as a vital economic and commercial window that stimulates economic and industrial activities in the emirate with qualitative initiatives based on international best practices, and a new destination that provides job opportunities for national human resources, and attracts competent professionals from the nation.”

The council reviewed the local procurement policy, which seeks to support and increase purchases from the local market, to reach 70% of government purchases during the next five years.

His Highness stressed the need to provide facilities and privileges for local companies, to encourage economic movement in the emirate, and to study the possibility of developing policy directions in line with the economic situation.

The Council reviewed the developments of the Corona pandemic in the emirate, and His Highness said that “the state is leading tremendous efforts to confront the Corona pandemic, and we look forward to everyone participating with us in these efforts by adhering to the preventive measures and receiving the vaccine that will contribute to confronting the pandemic and return life to normal,” directing His Highness to the concerned authorities In the government, by tightening procedures on establishments to ensure their compliance with the requirements, and setting up proactive plans for any changes, the primary goal of which is the health and safety of society.





