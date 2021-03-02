Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the second Executive Council session for 2021, which was held at Masfoot City Museum, and reviewed a number of vital files in the emirate in various sectors.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness affirmed the ancient historical status of Masfout, the interest of leaders in these areas vibrant with natural life and archaeological sites, and the need to invest in them while preserving their authenticity.

The Council reviewed the urban plan project for Masfout, which aims to develop the urban perspective, by identifying the current conditions in the urban, environmental, demographic and economic fields.

In this context, His Highness explained that the Ajman government is keen to advance all cities and regions of the emirate, especially areas that have a unique heritage and environmental character, and work on these projects will be done according to the governance system, with the participation of all concerned and competent authorities and studying the economic, social and environmental consequences, stressing the necessity of involving The local community in Masfoot city, in implementing plans and initiatives that will have a direct economic and social impact on the people of the area.

In addition, the Council stressed the importance of developing a policy to attract foreign investments, and identifying the direct gains that the emirate aspires to obtain, such as employment opportunities and transfer of knowledge and technology, after the council discussed economic activities with a strategic impact in the emirate. In the digital transformation file, the Council reviewed the results of the digital transformation indicators that reviewed the progress of the digital transformation plan.

In this regard, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, said that the circumstances experienced by the governments confirmed that digital transformation has become today an urgent necessity and a major requirement that supports many strategic and vital sectors, and therefore it is necessary to find quick solutions and work mechanisms that meet the requirements of digital transformation and provide comprehensive and accurate data. Immediate through it.