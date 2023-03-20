Today, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated Mushairef Market in its new look, whose development project was completed by the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, at a cost of 3 million and 100 thousand dirhams, as part of the second package projects of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, for the development of infrastructure in the emirate.
His Highness Sheikh Ammar Al Nuaimi stressed that the Emirate of Ajman is proud of its ancient identity, originality and history, preserves its heritage, and supports all projects related to the society’s past and present, and accordingly support was provided to complete the development project in Mushairif Market, which is one of the emirate’s most important markets, the oldest and most closely related to the people, as it provided its services Comprehensive since the early eighties until the present time, to be a destination for residents and visitors and a landmark and a lively market witnessing constant movement around the clock.
His Highness appreciated the positive development in line with the strategic goal of sustainable development of the building and construction sector, to include maintenance of 25 buildings, 119 shops, facade beautification, provision of umbrellas, footpaths, and outdoor seating, explaining that everyone strives non-stop to serve the citizen and resident and provide the highest elements of luxury and happiness for all. .
For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, explained that the department seeks to humanize places, and therefore the focus has been on enhancing communication between market places and its visitors to give them the opportunity to shop in an appropriate atmosphere, as the department provided walking areas, indicating that the department is proceeding with its plans and projects according to The state’s directives and strategic plans, believes in the importance of sustainability, and motivates all means that achieve the desired goals.
He stressed that work continues on development and change while preserving the existing asset, and the project’s keenness to preserve the natural resources represented by trees, so that the perennial Ghaf tree in the middle of the market will be a source of natural ventilation throughout the year.
For her part, Engineer Maha Al-Jarrah, Director of the Building Permits Department and Project Manager, gave His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman a detailed explanation of the stages of work and the results achieved, explaining that the great challenge that everyone faced centered on the privacy of the place and its inherent connection with the population, and how to develop without changing the identity, referring to the praise of visitors. The market and shop owners for positive improvement by providing walking paths and multiple facilities, and supporting beauty and art through paintings that decorate the walls and tell about the positions of history and the customs of grandparents and fathers.
The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department, Youssef Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Dr. Eng. Department buildings, work team, engineers and project supervisors.
