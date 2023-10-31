His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision appointing an executive director for the Ajman Government Media Office.

Pursuant to Resolution No. (17) of 2023, Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi is appointed as Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office with the rank of “Executive Director” and he will be responsible to the Chairman of the Executive Council for performing the tasks and powers assigned to him in accordance with Article (7) of Emiri Decree No. (9) of the year 2023 AD regarding the establishment of the Ajman Government Media Office.

This decision shall be effective and enforceable from the date of its signing. It shall be published in the Official Gazette and circulated to the relevant authorities to act in accordance with it, each within its jurisdiction.