Today, Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the launch of the activities of the Seventh Ajman International Environment Conference, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ajman, under the slogan “A Climate Neutral City.” 2050”, organized by the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

On the sidelines of the conference, His Highness honored the four winners of the categories of the Humaid Bin Rashid International Sustainability Award, in its second session, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, where Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Office, received ( Environmental Personality Shield), while the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure won first place for practices, initiatives and research related to sustainability (institution category that applies green and sustainable practices), and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, won first place for research on the relationship with mangrove plants. and climate change (Best Environmental Research Category), while Marcelin Jerome, from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, won first place for the poster on carbon capture and its relationship to paper waste (Best Environmental Research Poster Category).

On behalf of the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry’s Regions Sector, Marwan Abdullah Al-Zaabi, delivered the conference speech, in which he said: The effects caused by man have sought over many decades to move societies from primitiveness to modernity and urbanization. But while man was in the midst of this race, the environment, climate, and natural resources were damaged in a way that brought us to a point that could not be allowed to be surpassed, which is the rise in the Earth’s temperature. Today, the world is in a new race to prevent this disaster from happening because of its enormous effects on life and the future. Humans.

She added that the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which concluded its work in Dubai in mid-December, was the most comprehensive conference of the parties ever, and through the historic UAE agreement, which was approved by all countries, we can say that the UAE left an influential mark in the world’s efforts to limit the rise in temperature. Earth's temperature and keeping it within only one and a half degrees Celsius, which will happen by making efforts, the most important of which is ensuring a fair and equitable energy transition for all, while helping the countries most affected by climate changes to confront those changes and adapt to them with continued economic and social development.

She stressed that the solution is to transform our modern life, which is characterized by consumerism and the depletion of natural resources, into a modern, civilized life, but the most important thing is that it be sustainable. That is, transforming our cities into sustainable, climate-neutral cities.

She explained that transforming our cities into climate-neutral cities is not only about transforming infrastructure, building green housing, recycling water and other solutions, but the most important thing is transforming humans in order to create sustainable societies.

In turn, the President of the World Green Economy Organization, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, delivered a speech as the guest of honour, in which he stressed that the conference aims to promote qualitative initiatives in Ajman, and discuss issues of common interest to include carbon-neutral cities and the future of adaptation to artificial intelligence, climate change, renewable energy and carbon neutrality. This supports the state’s efforts to reach climate neutrality by 2050, and contributes to the historic agreement of the Conference of the Parties “COP28” hosted by the state to address climate change, which constituted an exceptional turning point in the process of global climate action in implementation of the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. (May God protect him), and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), in the country’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the field of climate action.

He appreciated the Ajman government's continued commitment to protecting the environment and its tireless efforts to contribute to confronting climate change and shifting towards a green economy, as the directive of His Highness the President of the State to extend the Year of Sustainability to the current year comes with the aim of enhancing awareness of the values ​​of sustainability.

He said: “We urge all countries to follow the example of the UAE in supporting efforts aimed at achieving a better future for the planet, and out of our belief that sustainability is the best path, the World Green Economy Organization has worked to enhance climate action and support local and global efforts aimed at reducing global warming, in a way that consolidates The tireless efforts of countries to achieve a just and secure future for all, leading to comprehensive economic, social and environmental development.”

He stressed that the World Green Economy Organization will contribute by providing expertise and enriching discussions to enhance concrete efforts to confront the challenges, pointing out that the decisions and agreements reached at COP28 will be built on, including the replacement potential of the fourth industrial cycle and the transition to the carbon-free adaptation process. Moving from the stage of building partnerships to beginning to study the needs of each country to develop appropriate plans for them.

For his part, Director of the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Salem Omar Salem, said that we share one goal and a strong commitment to address pressing global environmental challenges, and the main topic of the conference is establishing climate-neutral cities by 2050, and this does not carry any importance. Only local; Rather, it is compatible with the challenges facing the Islamic world, represented by the 54 member states of the organization.

He added that more than half of the population of Islamic cities currently resides in urban areas, and the situation is in line with global estimates that two-thirds of the world will live in urban areas by 2030. Therefore, we must focus on creating smart, sustainable and flexible cities in line with the main policies of Islamic countries.

He stressed that member states face major environmental challenges due to climate change and weak financial capabilities, and in response to this, the organization launched various programs and was keen to participate in important events such as the COP28 conference, stressing the organization’s firm commitment to achieving collective benefit for member states with the aim of creating positive change and enhancing climate action.