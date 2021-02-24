Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Coordination Council for Charitable Activities and Endowments, affirmed the development of charitable and humanitarian work in the emirate, and praised the efforts made by the team working on preparing the “Dar Al Khair” portal system, with the aim of developing work, especially the unified electronic link system between Associations and the council according to strategic plans and thoughtful programs consistent with general directions and the vision of the future Ajman government.

During his reception in his office at the Ruler’s Court, His Highness informed Maryam Al-Maamari, Secretary-General of the Charitable Work and Endowments Coordination Council, and those responsible for preparing the “Dar Al-Khair” portal, on the completion of the second phase of the unified electronic link system “Ajman Al-Khair”, which included linking the Beit Al Khair Association and the Manar Al Iman Charitable Foundation. And the Al-Ajmani Foundation for Charitable Activities and the stages of developing the system in addition to the goals, unifying and organizing charitable and humanitarian work efforts within the emirate, in addition to increasing coordination between the charitable institutions themselves. His Highness stressed the need to work on implementing the proposed programs and projects in a way that contributes to the development of charitable and humanitarian work in the emirate, and to make more efforts and put forward new ideas and proposals that support the beneficiary groups, strengthen community partnerships and benefit from national cadres to participate in humanitarian work, through work teams. Volunteering in charitable societies, specialized training, and the strategic plan to build an integrated institutional foundation for charitable societies.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the need to pay attention to the humanitarian cases, the needy, the needy, the needy families, and orphans in general, and to follow up on them in all educational, social, health and other aspects, and to follow up their implementation by developing programs and preparing studies on dealing with these cases, and to provide all the needs and requirements and ways to achieve them for a decent living life. to her. His Highness called for preparing reports on performance indicators on charitable and humanitarian work in the emirate of Ajman, setting up a mechanism to know the work of these charitable bodies and institutions in terms of statistical data, distributing aid to the needy, helping the needy, getting acquainted with the progress of charitable aid, and preparing the “Dar Al Khair” system and its special programs to circulate it. Associations must work with it in a way that contributes to the development of charitable and humanitarian work in the emirate, and put forward new ideas and proposals that support the beneficiary groups and strengthen community partnerships.

For her part, Maryam Al-Maamari, Secretary-General of the Charitable Activities and Endowments Coordination Council, affirmed that the “Dar Al-Khair” project is a qualitative leap in providing services and humanitarian aid through associations, as it is the first of its kind in the region.