Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, affirmed that keeping pace with global technological development and achieving customer happiness was and still is at the forefront of priorities that governments must compete to achieve, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.

His Highness praised the important achievements of the Ajman Digital Department in this regard thanks to the efforts of its work teams and national cadres that seek to keep pace with the rapid development in all technical and technological fields by offering ideas and initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence and others.

This came during a meeting with His Highness in his office at the Ruler’s Court, Ahoud Shuhail, Director General of the Ajman Digital Department, and Dina Faris, Director of the Department of Digital Transformation in the Department. .

His Highness listened to a full explanation about the project “Artificial Intelligence in Evaluating Customer Impressions” after obtaining intellectual property. He also reviewed the “Integration Framework Platform for Government Services” project in the Emirate of Ajman, which came in the “Government Innovations” report issued by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation. To be one of the pioneering and innovative initiatives at the state level.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said during the meeting: “We are proud of the Ajman Digital Department, its work teams and its distinguished projects … We have always directed that initiatives be exceptional and competitive at the state and regional level as well, and that the forefront of the integration framework platform project for government services is the list of projects contained in the first version of The government innovation report is the best proof of the success of our vision in the Ajman government. ”

His Highness called for intensifying and unifying efforts to conform with the preparation plan for the next 50 years, which is the largest comprehensive national strategy for all vital sectors at the level of the Emirates.