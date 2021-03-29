Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council of the emirate, affirmed that Ajman is working in concert with the federal government to launch a set of initiatives and policies to make the UAE the leader in many competitive areas.

This came when His Highness presided over the third session of the Council for the year 2021, which was held at Ajman University – the first private higher education institution – in the UAE and the region.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness praised the special educational position of Ajman University, which has made, during 32 years, qualitative leaps in the global rankings, until it is today among the best 2.5% of universities in the world.

His Highness added that the emirate is proud of this lofty educational edifice and will continue to support science and education as it is the decisive element in the race towards the future.

The third session reviewed the strategic performance report for the year 2020, the Ajman Emiratisation plan, and some economic and environmental issues in the emirate. The Council reviewed the Strategic Performance Report for the year 2020, as the Emirate of Ajman achieved the best results in strategic performance indicators within its strategic vision in the axis of “A Better Place to Live”, with clear and tireless efforts that deserve praise through its pioneering institutions, the Municipality and Planning Department and the Ajman Police General Command, which took promising steps towards Significantly achieved indicators.

The Council stated that some strategic indicators need to be reoriented towards their right path, and their strategic performance should be improved to the required level, and they are of interest, and action plans and initiatives will be developed to address them in an optimal way.

The council discussed the Ajman Emiratisation plan, whereby localization of knowledge will be the best strategic option to achieve the aspiration of the leadership and the people, and an urgent requirement to raise the rates of Emiratisation in various disciplines, especially in the technical disciplines, as the competent teams will work to consolidate this concept in the various institutions of the emirate in order to develop and qualify national capabilities To occupy the majority of positions.

In the economic file, the Council reviewed a study of vertical expansion in economic and industrial buildings, which aims to review the lessons learned from international experiences in this field to study the application of the floor buildings model in the Emirate of Ajman in light of the characteristics and areas available for various businesses, especially industrial ones, in the various regions of the emirate.

The Council reviewed the report of the Crisis and Emergency Committee on the current situation of the pandemic, the capacity of hospitals and clinics, and the most important steps and measures that the emirate will take during the blessed month of Ramadan to limit its repercussions. At the end of the session, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi called on the members of the Executive Council to actively participate in achieving the aspirations and visions of the state and the emirate in various fields.