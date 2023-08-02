His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Bank, chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors No. (3) for the year 2023, which was held today at the Ruler’s Court, in the presence of the members of the Board. After approving the minutes of the previous meeting of the Board, the bank’s financial statements for the second quarter of 2023 were discussed and approved, and the Board reviewed the regular business and issued its decisions regarding it. His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the positive results of the bank, expressing his satisfaction with the performance of the financial market in the UAE, and his confidence that the growth of the economy and positive business indicators herald that the next is better, and achieve leadership and financial sustainability and chart the future of the Emirates. His Highness appreciated the role of those in charge of the bank’s workflow, and praised their tireless efforts in serving investors and customers, which earned it a distinguished reputation and a prestigious position among local banks, and it has become an integral part of the national economic system in the UAE.