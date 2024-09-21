His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, attended this evening the reception hosted by Tariq Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Ashram Al Falasi on the occasion of the wedding of his son “Mohammed” to the daughter of Salem Saeed bin Hazim Al Suwaidi.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman offered his congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and blissful family life and that God Almighty would bless them with children, prosperity and stability. He prayed to God Almighty to perpetuate security, happiness and stability for our country and people..

His Highness was accompanied during the ceremony, which was held at the One & Only One Zabeel Hotel in Dubai and included heritage and popular segments, by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, His Excellency Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and a number of senior officials..