Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Coordination Council for Charitable Activities and Endowments, approved the procedures guide for the “Tamkeen” initiative, based on Resolution No. (2) of 2020 issued regarding the introduction of the “Empowering Orphans” initiative, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the judge to create this initiative that guarantees orphans facing the burdens of life and living with dignity, and aims to adopt the policies and systems of the initiative to empower orphans in the emirate of Ajman, so that it can achieve its goals and carry out its responsibilities to the fullest.

The provisions of the Manual of Empowerment Procedures for Orphans in the Emirate of Ajman include strengthening cooperation between the charities in Ajman and the Charitable Work and Endowment Coordination Council, and preserving, investing and developing orphans’ funds in order to achieve the highest returns on them in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia.

The goals and specializations also include facilitating the full integration of orphans into society in a way that ensures that they are not isolated and not feeling orphaned, and provide a suitable social environment for orphans to live, work and continue in life.

The provisions of the Tamkeen initiative guide the Charitable Work Coordination Council to supervise the implementation of what was mentioned in this guide in coordination with the NGOs in the Emirate of Ajman and other association branches from outside the emirate, and to support the gradual transformation of associations from sponsorship to empowerment and adjust their status within a period of three months from the date of issuance. This guide is in line with what was stated in it, and the council follows up the implementation of “empowerment” in all its elements with the associations and institutions charged with implementing it in accordance with Resolution No. 2 of 2020 regarding empowerment, through administrative reports on the progress of the transition from sponsorship to empowerment and financial reports for fundraising campaigns and incoming correspondence. Of the associations and institutions about the obstacles and the extent of the Council’s intervention to coordinate and remove those obstacles.

Conditions

The guide specified conditions specific to an orphan, including that the orphan’s age should not exceed 21 years, with the presentation of the original birth certificate, provided that priority is given to those who are under eighteen, that his father is deceased, the original certificate of death is submitted, and that there are no real estate, property or money transferred by inheritance. On behalf of the deceased father and the orphan has a share in it or a monthly income from it.

The guide also specified a set of conditions for the values ​​of the orphan, including that he is not less than 18 years old, and not more than 60 years old, naming the custodian of raising orphans at home, and the trustees ’approval that the psychologist and social researcher research the orphan’s condition and enable them to prepare a report on The orphan, and the pledge to enable the psychologist to hold sessions with the orphan and prepare him psychologically, to submit a report on the living situation of the orphan, to acknowledge the validity of the data, and to sign a declaration allowing the charity to follow up the orphan in the academic, health, environmental, psychological, professional and economic levels, until he reaches his twenty-first year.