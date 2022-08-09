Ajman, Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, offered his condolences to the sons, family and family of Al Ali on the death of the late Ali Jassim Al Ali, at the Oud Al Tayer Majlis in Al Salamah area in Umm Al Quwain. He also offered condolences alongside His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, and Youssef Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of Protocol and Hospitality in the Ruler’s Court.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman – during his visit to the condolence council – expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and his relatives, asking the Almighty God to bless him with his mercy and forgiveness, to dwell in his vast gardens and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

Nahyan bin Mubarak offering condolences on the death of Ali Jassim Al Ali

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, also offered condolences on the death of the late Ali Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Ali, at the Oud Al Tayer Majlis in Umm Al Quwain. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with his mercy and dwell in his vast gardens and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.