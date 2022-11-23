In his speech for the 112th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution accommodated the president Lopez Obrador the political scene of the second half of his six-year term, of the closure of his administration and, above all, of the real space of the presidential succession of 2024: the trans-exenal road of his political project defined as the Fourth Transformation.

It is one thing to use political analysis to argue against the proposal lopezobradorista and another thing that loses sight of the fact that the entire process of presidential succession is based on three pivots of a single continuity: personal, project and political group.

Coordinated by the political scientist Samuel Schmidt, a group of analysts is circulating the book AMLO: beyond halfway, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMSRJRFP/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1668876525&sr=8-2, in Kindle and print versions) to seek an analytical interpretation of the cycle of political rearrangement that began with the 2021 legislative elections and will end with the inauguration of the next administration in 2024.

José Luis Talancón, Xóchitl Patricia Campos, Jorge López, Andrés Fábregas, Gerardo Lozada, Arnulfo R. Gómez, Margarita Salazar, Miguel Molina, Carlos Ramírez and Gabriel Campuzano participate in the book. In one of the few efforts political analysis with the tools of the social sciences to understand and try to explain the presidential project and the context in which it unfolds, far beyond the phobias and philias that are distorting the political environment and are contributing to polarize the correlation of social forces.

Several of the text authors will participate today in a round table to present the book via zoom through the channel Youtube The Independent on its platforms Facebook and Twitter.

The latest presidential statements have created a more explicit environment than political momentum of the country, especially due to the overflow of the institutional spaces of the involvement of social groups in the streets through public demonstrations, but with the understanding that behind the marches are political and ideological positions long-term that reveal the existence of a situation of redefinition of projects.

The president of the Republic already defined the existence of an undeniable circumstance: the dispute for the nation between two political projects on the stage of the presentation of the presidential candidacies for 2024. It would be the fourth phase of the dispute for the nation, after the very Mexican Revolution as a break between old regime and the recomposition of classes, of what occurred with the General Cardenas in 1938-1940, that of Jose Lopez Portillo with the dispute between the popular project of the declining Mexican proletariat and the neoliberal project headed by businessmen and the foreign-educated economic bureaucracy and now that of the political time of Lopez Obrador.

The dispute has found andto a realignment around the political bloc of the president Lopez Obrador, while the opposition remains fragmented and can only dispute the direction state policy and of the regime if it attends unified in a single presidential candidate, but in the middle of the list of almost 45 opposition presidential candidates that the president of the Republic on a recent morning.

The definition of a single opposition candidate seems to be impossible due to the disputed alignments: the businessmen commanded by Coparmex and Claudio X. González, opposition subservient to the business intereststhe individual struggle of Ricardo Monreal Avila for presenting himself as the candidate for reconciliation in a political context of project disputes and the long list of PRI candidates who want the opposition coalition candidacy because it would be impossible for their party to even obtain a decent vote.

In this context, It is very important to begin to debate the political scenario of the succession beyond the passions of the joint and depending on the polarization that could be a form of emotional political positioning in a struggle of projects with different approaches: the social-popular and the neoliberal-business-technocratic.

The key to 2024 it will be in the scope of unitary agreements of the conservative sector and in the profile of the presidential candidate who must reconcile three characteristics: charisma, social project and mass mobilization.

