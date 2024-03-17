It was easier for Lopez Obrador have private agenda On his most recent visit to Sinaloa that face multiple claims and demonstrations that were waiting for him.

It is not a minor thing than the governor causes great instability in the autonomous universities of our entity, the UAS and the UAdeOall on a whim, that the issue transcends to the national level and that, incidentally, the president also ignores it, in addition to his repeated position of violate autonomy of both.

Like every morenista, Lopez Obrador He arrived deaf before the complaints from university studentsdeaf to the citizen questions and dumb to respond and solve problems in our Sinaloain summary, another useless visit from the presidentplus the many others that you want to add, all of them sterile.

Of course, as if challenging the judicial power and belittling the National Electoral Institute, the president tours the country during the electoral ban using public resources to campaign politically for their candidacies, breaking all the laws and trampling the Constitution.

In Sinaloa, health workers are also dissatisfied with the lies and deceptions with which they were supposedly given the basis for their job positions, but which resulted in conflict and due to their deceptions they could be left without a job.

Insecurity is the daily bread of Sinaloans, the rise in crimes and the interference of factual groups in the local economy without any authority doing anything.

Both the president and the governor are cut from the same cloth. It is notorious that no change has occurred in their governments that genuinely benefits citizens. On the contrary, all social actors are faithful witnesses of the systematic backwardness in which the collection of their bad decisions, absurdly pushed by their political interests, more than benefits, have brought with them instability, uncertainty, permanent violation of the guiding principles of the legality and the rule of law.

Immediate attention is required in all areas and not lies and deceptions from those who govern us and who only seek electoral clienteles. We have the opportunity to change the direction our country and our Sinaloa are taking, it is in our hands to end this bad government and make history with Xóchitl Gálvez as the first female president in the history of Mexico.

I take advantage of this space to thank El Debate and the Salido family for the invitation to the coexistence of 100 firms, where columnists from this publishing house met to talk about the Mexico of the future, a great event.

