This Thursday, May 4, the wife of the president’s eldest son Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Carolyn Adams, ensured that the safety and privacy of their children was exposed for “journalism”.

The message from the wife of José Ramón López Beltrán was made after the media Latinus published a report on alleged million-dollar contracts given by the federal government to another of the president’s sons, Andrés López Beltrán.

Although they did not directly point to her husband, Adams assured that there are four journalists outside her house, criticizing that they first did it in Houston and now in Mexico City.

“The only thing they achieve with their ‘journalism’ is exposing the security and privacy of my children.”

In addition to this, she pointed out that neither she nor her husband are public officials. So he asked that she and her family be left alone.

“Here you will not find any type of corruption! A mother asks you with all her heart!” Adams ended by saying.