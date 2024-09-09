At the press conference this Monday, September 9, the President-elect Claudia Sheinbaumreacted to the intentions of Andres Manuel Lopez Beltranson of President AMLO, to compete for a charge in the Morena party.

“They have the right to participate politically” The Morena member declared and took the opportunity to highlight that the children of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have always remained respectful and on the sidelines of their father’s government.

“I imagine that Congress will elect its leadership, so it will be subject to the Morena congressmen, so that he can participate in the position he wants to hold,” he said.

Sheinbaum also clarified that in her family, her children have no interest in belonging or joining the government, “they do not participate in politics,” she explained.

AMLO supports his son

During the La Mañanera conference on Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the aspiration of his son, also known as Andy, to join the cherry-colored party, founded by the president.

“I take this opportunity to inform you that José Ramón, as he has told me, is not going to work in the government, Gonzalo neither, Andrés yes, but not in the government, he is going to participate in Morena, he wants to help consolidate Morena, I am not going to influence anything, but he does want to participate in Morena,” he revealed.

AMLO explained that there is an agreement between him and his children so that They will not get involved in government issues while he was a public servant, which means that after his retirement, they will be able to participate in public and political life.

“Because as long as I was a leader or public servant, they were not going to work in the government and they have fulfilled their duty, they have helped me a lot in that and they also help me voluntarily, but they are not public servants, they do not work in the government and they are already old,” he said.

