Mexico City.- José Ramón López Beltrán, the eldest son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out the possibility that he or his brothers, Andrés and Gonzalo, could join the government of future President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Interviewed upon his arrival at the National Palace, he stated that he will continue with his private life and will not participate in public office.

– Are you going to work in the next Administration? he was asked. – “No, no, I will continue working.”

– Any position, any position, you or your brothers?

– “No, we continue with our private lives and I’ll tell you about it later,” she replied. On July 4, Gonzalo López Beltrán, another of the President’s sons, met with Sheinbaum for almost two hours at her Transition House. “He just came to visit me, to congratulate me because he hadn’t had the opportunity to see us. That was all,” Sheinbaum said. Questioned about whether there is a possibility that López Beltrán will be part of her work team, the next President assured that there is not. “No, no, no, no, he came personally to congratulate me,” she clarified. This Sunday, José Ramón took stock of the Government headed by his father and considered that it was worth the “persecution” he suffered during the six-year term, as a result of various accusations of alleged conflict of interest. – Do you think the country has changed in these years? “Of course it has changed. There are 7 million more votes than 6 years ago. That means we have had an extraordinary President doing things very, very well.” – Do you think you and your family will no longer be persecuted or watched? “As you know, that’s how it is when you fight for just causes. But you know what? It’s worth it. There is a higher minimum wage, people are happy in the streets, people who received nothing now receive support. That the quality of life of millions of Mexicans has improved and that more than 8 million have escaped poverty, what could be better than that? The truth is, everyone should feel proud of being Mexican and feel proud of living stellar moments,” he said. In January 2022, the group Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity revealed that José Ramón López Beltrán lived in a Houston residence owned by an executive of Baker Hughes, an oil company that has contracts with Pemex for more than 151 million dollars.