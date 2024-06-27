Despite repeated examples, many naive, ignorant or idiotic, they keep believing that López Obrador will leave power, at the time the imposed Claudia Sheinbaum assumes the position of president.

And not only are there many who refuse to see the repeated signs that – in plain sight – the palace tyrantbut there are extreme cases that assume that “the Madam president“will reach the extreme of betray his political father.

They refuse to see examples like the unthinkable assault on the home of Irma Eréndira Sandoval and John Ackermanon the one hand, and the ugly disgrace to Fernández Noroña, one of AMLO’s most servile propagandists and his government and who, in a surprising way, was kicked out of paradise.

And it is that, although López Obrador has no friends and less loyalty anyalso is true that He has a powerful secret weapon in his hands. able to subdue even the most radicallike Fernández Noroña who, at the first hit on the table, lowered his head and almost asked for forgiveness.

And that’s why we ask:What is that powerful secret weapon in the hands of the Mexican president?capable of subduing even the most painted?

The weapon is called corruption. ¿Corruption?

In fact, during his governments -in the DF and federal–, López not only encouraged corruption at all levels of his administration, but also defended in a public manner –in their morning–, to the corrupt, crooks and thieves of its first, second and third circle.

But what few know, however, is that at the same time that the Palace encouraged corruption At all levels of federal management and in the three levels of government, mountains of evidence of the thefts of everyone were also compiled, including the current “Madam President.”

And this is where the pieces of the assault on the house of the Sandoval-Ackerman family and the expulsion of Norona of paradise.

In the first case, the “assault” to the house of the former secretary of the Public Service It was nothing more than the official order of recover secret documents that, illegally, Mrs. Eréndira Sandoval took out of her office, when she was still Secretary of State.

It turns out that after the collision with the Palace guest, Mrs. Sandoval extracted incriminating documents from quite a few public servants, as a form of life insurance against future persecutions.

But lo and behold, in the Palace they determined that The only owner of the documents proving the thefts, corruption and robberies of politicians and public servants is called López Obrador..

Yes, the alleged robbery of the Sandoval-Ackermans was actually an exemplary first example of that No one, beyond the president, can have documents that prove the thefts committed during the six-year term..

That is López’s secret weaponwho of This is how he has all the public servants in his fist of federal management and the three levels of government.

But the secret weapon was tested, also in an exemplary way, with the most idiotic of all the 4-T politicians: Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

It turns out that one morning Noroña woke up wanting to collect the bill for his services as a stooge in the presidential palace within Morena. He said that he was in charge of coordinating the senators of the party owned by AMLO and threatened a revolt.

But very soon the Palace’s secret weapon appeared and all it took was slipping some documents before Noroña’s eyes to make him understand that the owner of the circus will not accept any rebellion.

The following is the message that the Palace sent to all the scoundrels, thieves, criminals and corrupt people of the 4-T: “Woe to him who dares to jump the bars, because he will be thrown out of paradise and exhibited as a thief!” .

And for those who don’t know and for those who don’t want to see, the message goes to everyonestarting by “madam president”.

And it is that Sheinbaum has a very long tail that needs to be stepped on, in cases such as the enormous looting of the Second Floors of the Periférico, in AMLO’s management; the robbery with full hands while passing through the Tlalpan delegation; unchecked corruption in the government of the country’s capital, where the budget for basic services, like the Metro, literally was looted.

And, of course, their responsibility in tragedies such as the collapse of the L-12 Metro and the fall of the Rébsamen School.

The truth is that no one is safe from scandalous corruption, both in Morena’s federal government and in its state and municipal governments; Nor are federal or local deputies spared, and even less so are senators.

And, above all, none of the members of the upcoming government are spared, Claudia’s, who will be subjected to the whim of the owner of the secrets of everyone’s corruption.

Yes, AMLO’s secret weapon was to corrupt everyone and have the evidence of unlimited thefts in his hands. Do you doubt it?

In time.

