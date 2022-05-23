Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola criticized that President AMLO’s “revenge” against journalists has been normalized that they exhibit it since the attacks against him began for revealing the “mansion” in Houston of José Ramón López Beltrán.

In her column published in The Washington Post on May 23, 2022, Loret de Mola recalled the international reaction when AMLO began the attacks against himbut regretted that this has changed and the “revenge” of the president has been normalized.

“The first time that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), took revenge against a critical journalist and made public alleged private information about him, society created a scandal of international stature. Not anymore. The revenges of the president against those who denounce or exhibit him are totally normalized in the country“, said Loret de Mola on AMLO.

The Latinus driver recalled that the AMLO attacks against journalists began in February 2022 against him, after the publication of the “inexplicable” wealth of his son Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran and his “gray house” in Houston.

He stated that that report called into question the alleged fight against corruption by the AMLO government and its austerity speech.

President López Obrador’s reaction was exhibit in La Mañanera the alleged income of Carlos Loret de Molawhich sparked criticism at the national and international level and, however, did not stop the president, the journalist reported.

“The president did not stop. On the contrary, by doses every two or three days, he was revealing data that should be protected by the State: the address of the apartment where I live, photographs of the building, my father-in-law’s house, the places where my sisters-in-law live and an invoice with my tax data”, he recalled.

The journalist lamented that AMLO’s attacks against him became so common that society normalized them, to the point that no one was shocked anymore when he exhibited the photos of his “family country house” in Valle de Bravo.

Loret turned that AMLO “has not been able to deny a single line” of the investigations of Latinus that reveal alleged acts of corruption of characters linked to him, from his relatives to political collaborators.

On the contrary, he pointed out that the president of Mexico has limited himself to launching “slander” against him and his properties. “Unable to deny the message, he seeks to disqualify the messenger,” he opined.

“López Obrador’s narrative is simple: as the journalist has been economically successful, he is corrupt and he cannot question that his son lives as a millionaire”, Loret de Mola reverted.

He even compared his situation with that of AMLO’s eldest son, since Loret assures that he is backed by 20 years of journalistic career, while José Ramón “has no known job” and his “sudden wealth” is inexplicable.

The communicator reported that the “method of revenge” that AMLO premiered with him “has spread to more critical journalists”, as is the case of the journalist Jorge Ramoswhose alleged millionaire income was exhibited by the president after he denied a claim by Claudia Sheinbaum, his favorite for the presidential succession.

Despite Ramos’ huge audience in the United States and AMLO’s threats to also show Leon KrauzeLoret de Mola criticized that these “revenge” did not unleash any scandal as it happened with him.

“The president’s attacks on the press are normalized“, he pointed out, so much so that AMLO warns that “it is no longer so easy for a famous journalist to launch himself because he is doing like a fair.”

“The rule of the autocrat is clear: if you say something negative about me, it goes wrong for you. This includes the disclosure of private information that in a country with the levels of crime that Mexico has, puts journalists at the mercy of organized crime,” said the Latinus journalist.

We recommend you read:

Loret de Mola considered that AMLO’s “method of revenge” is an example of how the Mexican state is “kidnapped” by someone who is used to “breaking the law” and evidence that he is not limited to anything or anyone.

“As his administration progresses, AMLO has found it increasingly convenient to use his word to disqualify and divert attention from the issues that he does not want to be addressed,” warned Loret de Mola.