Washington.- The constitutional reform proposals promoted in recent weeks by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put the revision of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (T-MEC) scheduled for 2026 on a negative path, warned an influential Republican congressman.

The chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee and Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said Thursday morning that he is extremely concerned about the reforms being discussed in the Mexican Congress, including the proposal to elect federal judges via popular vote.

“I am deeply concerned that the reform measures currently being undertaken by Mexican President López Obrador could undo years of economic progress and alliance-building by eroding democracy in the country,” McCaul said in a statement on the social network X. “The people of Mexico should know that, if any of these reforms are implemented, our two countries could be put on a negative track in the face of the renegotiation of the USMCA in 2026. I urge the Mexican government to reconsider these measures,” added the Republican congressman from Texas.

Just yesterday, Thursday, Democratic Congressman for Arizona and former mayor of the city of Phoenix Greg Stanton had already backed the position of the US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar on the concerns of President Joe Biden’s Administration regarding judicial reform in Mexico.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of senators including the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ben Cardin, had already expressed particular concern about the judicial reform for jeopardizing guarantees adopted by Mexico under the USMCA, in force since 2020.