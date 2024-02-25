In 1988after a six-year period of impoverishment, Carlos Salinas de Gortari (CSG) assumes the presidency of Mexico with less than 50% of the votesFor the first time in the modern history of the country, the population showed signs of change. He CSG's six-year term had great transformations. Under his management the Solidarity movement under the new Ministry of Social Development, the FTA is signed (FTA), parastatals are privatized and several autonomous organizations emerge such as the IFE and the Bank of Mexico (it already existed, but became autonomous), the peso appreciated 30% against the dollar in real terms and the idea of ​​a Mexico heading to the first world was permeated, which required that the following six-year terms follow the same guidelines. The poor population remained at 55% during the six-year term, the middle and rich class increased their purchasing power. However, CGS gives you a country held on pins to Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León who took 3 weeks to collapse everything. 14 million Mexicans became part of poverty, which went from 55% to 71% of the population.

AMLO arrives at the presidency of the republic with a Mexico that remained aggrieved, hurt, broken. The alternation of the PAN left the same proportion of poor. The PRI with Peña Nieto decreased it from 53% to 42%.; but the perception of corruption increased. In 2018, AMLO was the new routea kind of inverse parallelism to CSG transformations. During his six-year term he coined the term 4T What does the fourth transformation mean by appealing to a fourth historical moment after Independence (1821), Reform (1857) and Revolution (1917). Sign the T-MEC, nationalizes companies, prohibits or cancels those that do not agree, wants to take away the autonomy of autonomous constitutional bodies, the peso appreciates 12% against the dollar. The idea of ​​a Mexico heading towards the Bolivarian destiny of Venezuela, Nicaragua or Cuba permeates. However, his campaign promises: Poor people first and ending corruption have surprising achievements.

Mexico has never had a lower proportion of poor people in its total population than today.

However, Its financing is with federal debt and taking funds from (fonden), autonomous organizations, popular insurance, mother's cancer, stays and has in its sights Afores for retirement, trusts of the judiciary, and a long etcetera.

AMLO reversed the deterioration brought by the Corruption Perception Index in the six-year term of EPN.

Mexican Transparency and International Transparency presented the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023. The CPI scale goes from zero to 100, with 100 being the best possible score. Despite the improvement, Mexico remains stagnant at 31 points and ranks 126 out of 180 countries. Mexico is the worst evaluated country among the countries that make up the OECD.

Social spending increased 30% with AMLO. Maintaining or increasing it requires taking resources from any part of the government, regardless of whether it weakens the autonomous organizations, the judiciary or even the executive branch itself, which will lead to greater corruption… AMLO will hand his successor a Mexico on pins and needles.

