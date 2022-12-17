Mexico.- The call ‘Plan B’ of electoral reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will have to wait at least until February 2023 to enter into forcesince the Senate of the Republic must return to discuss the opinion after the Chamber of Deputies eliminated the “eternal life” clause.

The senator from Morena, Ricardo Monreal, explained that since the deputies deleted the paragraph related to the “eternal life” of small political parties, the entire package of regulations of AMLO’s ‘Plan B’ cannot enter into force until the Senate approves it again.

In addition, he rejected the possibility that the Senate resort to a special period of sessions to approve the minutes, given that Brunette does not have the necessary majority to convene it in the Permanent Commission.

The modification made in the Chamber of Deputies at the last minute, it will prevent the federal Executive from publishing the laws and, therefore, the National Electoral Institute (INE) will continue to operate normally at least until next February 1, when the next ordinary period of sessions begins.

On December 15, after the Senate approved the opinion in general and in particular, the president López Obrador warned that he could veto ‘Plan B’ if the controversial clause that would benefit small parties, such as Morena’s allies, is maintained with a transfer of votes to prevent them from losing their registration.

In La Mañanera, AMLO asked the deputies to carefully review the content of the opinion, since if this provision is maintained, they must reject it, even when that implies ‘freezing’ the electoral reformwhich finally happened.

“If they don’t improve it in the Chamber and they pass this on to me, I consider it to be a contradiction and it affects, I veto it even if everything is invalidated; nothing above the principles, if so, there is a contradiction,” the president threatened, remarking that they should not allow “cheating maneuvers” typical of the conservative bloc.

Faced with AMLO’s criticism, the PVEM coordinator, Carlos Puente, agreed to withdraw the “eternal life” clause from the ‘Plan B’ opinion on electoral matters, and the Chamber of Deputies approved the draft with the modifications with 265 votes in favor. , 218 against and zero abstentions.

We recommend you read: