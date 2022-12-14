The president and his lackeys will be able to say mass.

They may offer alleged acts of democratic faithto the serviles and jesters of Lopez Obrador.

And they will even be able to cajole millions of naive people and consciences bought with official clientelism. The truth, however, is that the electoral reform of Lopez Obrador -the call “Plan B” that at any time will approve the mexican congress–, is nothing more than the modern version of the old PRI manual “to steal elections”, but now in 2023 and 2024.

A “Handbook” identical to that used by the populists of the 60s, 70s and 80s of the last century to preserve power in the hands of a single party: the old PRI, today nicknamed Morena.

And it is that the failure of the AMLO government has been of such magnitude, from such a disaster the call Fourth Transformation And the scandalous looting of the country is such that the only way that the entire Lopista criminal gang will not end up in prison is, precisely, through the theft of the 2023 and 2024 elections.

And for that, to steal the elections in Mexico and Coahuila In July 2023, especially the federal ones of 2024, from the Palace they promoted the electoral mess called “Plan B”; a deliberate initiative to destroy not only the structure of the INEbut the Electoral Roll and the certainty in the vote count.

But above all it is a reform that “through the back door” violates everything the electoral framework embodied in the Constitution and that will end up converting the mexican elections in one of The biggest hoaxes in history.

In strict Castilian, we attended a coup launched from Palace against mexican democracy all: a “rudder blow” to return to the times of the single party and the electoral simulation.

In other words, it is clear that citizens are victims of a monstrous and deliberate constitutional violation that leaves the Mexican electoral processes –local and federal– in the hands not only of the President of the Republic, but also of the state mafias, thereby turning the entire electoral system into a gross six-year simulation.

Thus, at the end of the day and after four years of deceit, lies and simulations, What I said here on more than a few occasions since 2017 and in the first months of 2018 was confirmed: that a possible government of AMLO it would be the greatest danger to Mexican democracy.

A danger that today has become a reality since the possibilities that a supreme court submissive cancel the unconstitutional “Plan B” of AMLO to steal the 2023 and 2024 elections, respectively.

But let’s go in parts.

1.- It is clear that neither Ricardo Monreal and even less his allies from the PT and PVEM he has the guts to oppose Palacio’s instructions; orders that do not accept hesitation and that dictate a blunt “yes and only yes” to approve the so-called electoral “Plan B”, designed by López Obrador.

2.- Said “Plan B”, as everyone knows, consists of the destruction of the INE as we know it today and in the establishment of an electoral system identical to the one that for decades allowed the PRI to perpetuate itself in power through systematic electoral fraud.

3.- In short, it is clear that in the coming days We will see that the chambers of the Mexican Congress will end up endorsing Palacio’s orders to approve the “duckling” electoral reform that came out precisely from the presidential house.

4.- But it is also true that a good number of naive people still have hope that the Court will recover its independence in a miraculous way and, in the face of the unthinkable, is capable of rejecting -as unconstitutional- the electoral reform promoted from the Palace by AMLO.

5.- Such a miracle can already be ruled out from now on, since the highest court is part of the land colonized by the gang in power; the Lopez mafia.

6.- In this way, it is possible that in the next few hours Mexican democracy has died at the hands of its historical executioner: López Obrador today become the new Mexican dictator.

We recommend you read:

The same false democrat who tricked millions of the unsuspecting; the same person who has been told more than a hundred thousand lies; the same person responsible for the greatest criminal violence in history and the same person who in just four years has looted the country like few others and who led it to one of its worst moments in history.

Yes, it is possible that at the time of reading this text, Mexican democracy has died at the hands of the greatest satrap in history: the satrap named López Obrador.

to time.