And here I am, listening to myself think. Florestan.

To President Andrés Manuel López Obrador they will be able to bargain many things, but not his political sagacity that led him to the presidency of the republic in 2018 with the highest number of votes in the modern times, 30 million, and the first above 51 percent since Miguel de la Madrid, in 1982, forty years ago.

Saying which, he announced a political-electoral reform To ensure the continuity of your government projecttransformation, he calls it.

And for that, morning after morning, for almost four years, he crushed in the disqualifications tol INE and the Electoral Tribunal, to then propose its substitution, that of its powers and the way to elect its members via popular vote, the cut to the number of senators, from 128 to 96and of deputies, from 500 to 300canceling the figures of the multi-member and single-member establishing the choice of legislators via party lists by entity.

in this project I needed a big Constitutional reform for which it was already clear to him that he lacks the qualified majority to carry it out, which is why he announced yesterday what he had advanced here on Tuesday: his Plan Bthe scheme of approval of your Electricity Law via the reform of a series of secondary laws, with a simple majority, that he has left over, and then resort to his four ministers of the Court so that the declared constitutional.

And so, by way of a constitutional violation, to reform a superior law with an inferior law, to make his reform and control political-electoral of the succession and the prolongation of his government project.

And that’s where it’s going to go.

In the end, the decision will be made, not by the four ministers, but by the Court and the entire Judiciary, at the service of an exit government.

We recommend you read:

remnants

1. JOSHUA.- The president confirmed the appointment of day one in the plinth for your fourth report at 5:00 p.m., so that it doesn’t get dark. The point is that at six already it got darkbut no one dares to tell him, It is not going to be have other data and stop the sun and stop the moon, like Joshua;

The president confirmed the appointment of day one in the for your fourth report at 5:00 p.m., so that it doesn’t get dark. The point is that at six already it got darkbut no one dares to tell him, 2. BIRTH.- Well no, the minister has not dared Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá to follow up on your project ban births and religious images in public spaces. The Conference of Mexican Episcopate He sent him a harsh criticism and he is kicking the subject; Y

Well no, the minister has not dared to follow up on your project ban births and religious images in public spaces. The Conference of He sent him a harsh criticism and he is kicking the subject; Y 3. SHIPMENTS.- When the pre-candidates they go to acts of pre-campaign states should review the organization so as not to fall into electoral illicit It is the case of Claudia Sheinbaum that on sunday he went to Tuxpan to give one master conferencefor which the government of Cuitlahuac Garcia financed a mega mobilization with buses, assistants and stage. And the one who could settle accounts for violation of the law is her, not him.

See you tomorrow, but in private.