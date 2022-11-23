Mexico.- The march called by the President of the RepublicAndrés Manuel López Obrador, is a clear reaction to the citizen’s march on November 13 in defense of the National Electoral Institute, said Ana Luz Ruelas, a columnist for Debate. “President tries to demonstrate what is already known: that the government can mobilize so many people as needed or required.”

presidential ego

The message is that the president can make a bigger mobilization to satisfy the presidential egohe went on.

Like Ruelas, Fernando Zepeda, a columnist for Debate, considered that AMLO’s call shows the courage and annoyance that he came out to demonstrate. “That he personally is calling this march and that all the governors of Morena will participate, It is a government reaction against citizen action.”

carries

The federal government will finance this march, AMLO asked the governors and their officials for help, so “we are convinced that there is going to be a mass haul”, assured the general secretary of the National Action Party in Sinaloa, Luis Ángel Solano Guatimea.

He said that it is worrying that the support of social programs will be conditioned so that the population attends, and surely there will be great assistance because there are many people who benefit from these programs.

For his part, Senator Mario Zamora indicated that on November 13, when the march in favor of the INE was held, there was not a single truck, juice, cake or person mobilized in the event, since people attended with their own resources to manifest. “We are going to see if the president can achieve that, because it is very different to be invited almost necessarily because you receive a social program.”

They finance morenistas

The state president of Morena in SinaloaMerary Villegas, ruled out that there would be carries next November 27; however, he disclosed that They will finance thousands of Morenistas who will travel by truck to CDMX to join the march called by the president. He informed that the citizens will participate with resources from the movement itself and with contributions from those who have a position of representation.

Governor Rubén Rocha already has his plane ticket to attend the event, as does the Secretary of Administration and Finance.

Context

AMLO: “They would not have filled even half of the Zócalo”

On November 13, Mexico City and at least 60 other cities in the country hosted the march against the electoral reform initiative proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with the clear message that “The INE will not touch”.

In his morning conference, the president expressed the following day that the number of people who marched was not enough to even fill half of the capital’s Zócalo, since the mass oscillated between 50 and 60 thousand people. Two days later he called for a march on November 27 on the occasion of his fourth government report, which he said he himself will lead.