There is no warning that mitigates a crime. Florestan.

After the impossibility of building the qualified majority on the Chamber of Deputies to approve the constitutional modifications of the political-electoral reform of López Obrador, Ignacio Mier, after consulting him on the eve via Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezannounced in the morning that he was withdrawing the opinion approved on Monday and annotated to upload it to the plenary session yesterday and that he was postponing it the next day 6, when there are just nine days left in this period.

Mier was very clear: They do not have the votes for what the president wants, so they will seek now with their Plan Bwhich does not go through constitutional amendments, They are reforms to six secondary electoral laws.

The President of the Political Coordination Board of Deputies and coordinator of the bank of Brunetteassured me that said presidential plan, by not being able to change the Constitutionkeeps the multi-member deputies already the single-memberand the senators of the first minority; the requirements do not change constitutional of choice of counselors or magistrates, although, respecting the legal procedure, the former could come out of an insaculation or a fourtheistic raffle.

What this second presidential proposal seeks in the case of the INE, is to reduce functions and operations, extended by agreements of its general council and not provided for in the law, via the already applied budget cut, exclusive attribution of the Chamber of Deputies that you only need simple majority that the ruling party has plenty.

And that is where the political-electoral reform of López Obrador goesbut no longer as he wanted it, due to a lack of qualified majority votes, which is essential.

remnants

1. MESSAGE.- Yesterday morning through one of his ridiculous youtubers that, knowing my name, he doesn’t have the courage to mention it, so that he invites me there to confront him. So things in stellar 4-T times;

2. OTHER.- Yesterday I told you about the epigmenioadventures: they have combed me snipersthey have shooted me direct bursts, I have been about to shootI have fallen into ambushesI’ve been about to fly in piecesI have turned three times, I went through the windshield at 160 kilometers per hour, and Fainting on the go He replied that he has witnesses that they also passed, I mean, his tests, but he does not cite them. And that he didn’t see me on the street on Sunday and no, I’m not the cameraman or the president’s producer; Y

We recommend you read:

3. COUNTRY.- Again I ask what happened to the homeland vaccine of conacytwhich would be ready, they deceived the president, in December of last year and today, a year away, there is nothing more than the importation by millions of three Cuban vaccines without authorization from WHO. Everything is to finance the Díaz-Canel regime, rather than inoculate Mexicans.

See you tomorrow, but in private.