Celebrating the day of love is a way to also recognize the heartbreak, with everything that entails. Specialists say that heartbreak includes a decrease in dopamine levels, which in turn causes symptoms associated with depression as loss of the ability to experience pleasure, hopelessness, Sleep disorders and physical pain. And it could even cause tutipiches, styes, generated by stress.

The heartbreaks of President López Obrador have been notable, as well as the alterations that come from it. There is longing for resentmentof settle accountswhich does not fail to attract attention in someone who is nine months away from leaving power and who considers to himself that he has done a presidential job worthy of the great patriotic heroes.

The package of reforms presented on February 5 is a reflection of this and the obvious, declared interest of condition the political future of the countrybe Xochitl Galvez his successor and especially if he is Claudia Sheinbum. But since a package of 20 constitutional reforms does not seem to be enough, the president, through his subordinates in Congress, wants to finish tying everything up with a flagrant violation of the separation of powers and the powers of the Supreme Court. The new initiative presented by Morena is a true legislative scandal that seeks to invalidate the main power that the judiciary and the Supreme Court have: declaring the constitutionality of laws. Now Morena wants that with just four votes from the eleven ministers the constitutionality of a law can be declared.

But the initiative goes much further. If this initiative goes ahead, the existing defense mechanisms in the Constitution would be violated, such as unconstitutionality actions, constitutional controversies and protections. The possibility of citizens being able to present amparos ends and constitutional controversies could only be presented by public organizations, from the government itself. All the rest of us would be legally helpless. In the Court a minority could decide over the majority of the ministers.

It is also resentment, revenge, because the energy reform that López Obrador wants to impose was declared unconstitutional and the reactions range from wanting to impose a political trial on Minister Pérez Dayán to removing this initiative in record time and violating the legislative process.

He wants it to come out before the Supreme Court declares unconstitutional everything voted on that infamous Black Friday of April 28, where Congress approved 20 reforms at a rate of one every 12 minutes without allowing discussion and without even passing many of them. by commissions. These reforms will be declared unconstitutional for having violated the legislative procedure. They want to bring out this new initiative, once again violating legislative procedures, to invalidate the majority vote in the Supreme Court.

The presidential reaction to the publication by ProPública and other media regarding the financing of the 2006 presidential campaign by the Beltrán Leyva family is also absurd. The president has been talking about the issue every day for more than two uninterrupted weeks, discrediting the journalists and media outlets that published it and accusing a campaign against him that, paradoxically, he himself fuels. We have already explained the key point: the protected witnesses that the federal government has qualified as truthful and credible to accuse Genaro García Luna, are the same ones who make the accusation regarding his campaign: Jennifer, the Great, the Barbie, the King Zambada. The president says that there is no evidence and it is true, but there is none regarding García Luna, except for the statements of those drug traffickers converted into protected witnesses. The president fell into his own trap.

The same thing happened to him with his latest insults against Xóchitl Gálvez: he tried to ridicule her because she mispronounced a phrase in English during her visit to the United States, and Xóchilt invited him to have a debate in that language. It is public and notorious that the president does not speak a word of English: it is not a sin, but to ridicule someone because he pronounces English badly (or Spanish, something that happens very often to the president), is to fall into one's own derision. Something similar happens with the attempted exploitation of the photo of Xóchitl with Felipe Calderón. The candidate herself responded with two obvious facts: Calderón may have made mistakes, but she confronted organized crime head on, there were no hugs. The balances in this regard do not lie. And if we talk about photos, there has never been one of Calderón greeting Chapo Guzmán's mother in Badiraguato.

Talking about love and heartbreak. Claudia Sheinbaum made a good acquisition by incorporating César Yáñez into her team. Whoever was López Obrador's spokesperson for two decades, his permanent companion, ended up, like others in this six-year term, being displaced by the president himself and his court of unconditional supporters, due to those uncontrollable mixtures of resentments and prejudices.

In César's case, the trigger was his wedding in 2018, published in Hello. López Obrador never forgave him and kept him in an office with a charge and without assignment until Adán Augusto López took him to the Ministry of the Interior. But the failure of Adán's candidacy left him again in limbo and without a good relationship with his successor, Luisa María Albores. Hopefully César can now fulfill the role to which he was apparently predestined six years ago.

