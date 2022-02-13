Mexico.- “Accustomed to deceiving and not fulfilling what he promises, once again, President López Obrador evidencing his inability to give results, he resorts to distraction“, are part of the statements issued today by the leader of the National Action Party (BREAD), Marko Cortes.

The PAN member points out that it is “regrettable that the president resorts to distraction and manipulation when he does not want to give a convincing explanation about the life of luxury and excesses of his relatives”, this due to the publication that the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola made about the property in which the president’s son lived, Jose Ramon Lopeztogether with his wife in Houston Texas.

Marko Cortés points out that one of the most recent distractions is what he calls “an international occurrence and ridicule” of having pointed out at the La Mañanera press conference that it is time for Mexico to put its relationship with Spain on hold, the second country with the most invest in the Republic.

“Resort to distractors, because cannot give results to Mexicans in economy, security, health and fight against corruption… (and) still does not give an explanation about the conflict of interest related to the luxurious mansions in Houston,” adds the national leader of the PAN and one of the biggest critics of the current federal president.

Derived from these conflicts of interest, in which it is accused there could be acts of corruption between PEMEX, Baker Hughes and the AMLO’s familythe PAN member regrets that distractors are used, attacks on journalists, organizations and opposition leaders, when he does not want to give an explanation.

Likewise, he criticizes the current administration for not giving good results in favor of the Mexican people. “More than three years into this government, the indicators in the economy, security, health and corruption are worse than ever, due to their erratic policies and to the bad decisions of the Executive”.

According to the unsafety that Mexico has experienced in recent years, Marko Cortés said that the strategy of “hugs not bullets”, since organized crime has managed to expand to 40 percent of the country and highlighted that among the states most affected by insecurity are those governed by MORENA militants: Zacatecas, Veracruz, Michoacan, Colima and Morelos.