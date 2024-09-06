He Suburban Train which will connect the Lechería station with the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), one of the flagship projects of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, faces a new delay.

Despite official promises that the work would be completed by August this year, the opening date has been postponed again, with no exact date given for its launch.

The Lechería-AIFA Suburban Train, with a length of 23 kilometers and a route that promises to efficiently connect the airport with Mexico City, is seen as a fundamental piece to improve the connectivity of the metropolitan area with the Santa Lucía airport.

The importance of this train lies in its ability to significantly reduce travel times, passing from Buenavista to AIFA in less than 40 minuteswhich would facilitate access for both passengers and airport employees, according to President López Obrador.

Delays in the government agenda

The postponement of the inauguration of the Suburban Train adds to a series of infrastructure projects that have faced pressure to be completed before the end of the López Obrador administration.

The Suburban Train, considered crucial to maximizing the functionality of the AIFA, has been a recurring theme in presidential promises.

In July 2024, López Obrador assured that the train would be operational in Augustwhich raised expectations both among potential users and in the transport sector. However, the month ended without the work being inaugurated.

The launch of the Suburban Train will not only benefit AIFA passengers, but will also serve as a trigger for urban development in the municipalities of Tultitlán, Tultepec and Nextlalpan, improving access and mobility in areas that currently lack efficient mass transportation.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to extend this passenger train to Pachuca, Hidalgo, as part of her railway projects.

From Buenavista to AIFA in 39 minutes

The new railway branch that will connect the Lechería station with the Felipe Ángeles International Airport will be an extension of the Suburban Railway, currently operating between Buenavista and Cuautitlán, covering a 23-kilometer route with five intermediate stations.

This important railway infrastructure project is expected to revolutionize transportation in the north of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, by offering a fast, safe and efficient option for AIFA users and residents of the surrounding areas, according to the federal government.

The railway project will cover 42 kilometers from Buenavista to AIFA in an estimated time of 39 minutesincluding stops at the four existing stations and six new ones to be built on the branch line to the airport. The trains will be electric and will operate on a fixed schedule, guaranteeing punctuality for users.

This branch becomes a solution for the growing demand for transportation to AIFA, both for travelers, crews, airport employees and service providers, as well as for the communities of the municipalities of Tultitlán, Tultepec and Nextlalpan, areas that currently lack an adequate mass transportation system.

This, in turn, promises to become a trigger for urban and commercial development for these regions, as it will improve access and connectivity for their inhabitants with Mexico City and the airport.

Connectivity with other transport systems

The new railway line will not only improve access to the AIFA, but will also integrate efficiently with other mass transit systems in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, facilitating the mobility of thousands of users.

At Buenavista Station, passengers will be able to connect with Metro Line B and Metrobús Lines 1 and 3.

At Fortuna station, there will be a connection with Metro Line 6.

At Lechería station, the branch will connect with Mexibús Line 2.

Additionally, nearby stations such as Guerrero (Metro Line 3) and Revolución (Metro Line 2) will further facilitate interconnection options for users, making the journey from various points in the capital to AIFA more accessible.