Mexico.- The AMLO’s government did a “clean” in the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) for irregularities detected in the dependency headed by Ricardo Sheffield.

Through a statement, the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) announced the removal of “some” public servants of the Propheco after detecting various irregularities.

Without revealing names, the Segob affirmed that the dismissal of the officials was agreed between its head, Adán Augusto López Hernández, and the Secretary of Public Administration, Roberto Salcedo Aquino.

He specified that the alleged irregularities are of an administrative and legal naturewere detected in different areas of Profeco and were denounced before the Segob and the Public Administrationas well as in the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Combating Corruption of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

“Derived from complaints filed (it was) agreed to remove some public servants from the aforementioned Attorney General’s Office,” said the Government.

To replace the removed personnel, Miguel Ángel Chico Herrera was appointed as Profeco’s legal deputy attorney.

As General Director of Verification and Defense of the Fuel Confidence, Carlos Guillermo Priego de Wit; and Rubén de Jesús Cervantes González as general director of the Consumer Protection Office, who immediately took over his assignments.

“Likewise, it is reported that with this date the ownership of the 38 Consumer Defense Offices throughout the country is subject to review,”