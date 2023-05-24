The surveys that are causing concern in National Palace They are not the ones that confirm the majority of the votes in favor of any of the presidential corcholatas day by day, but rather the trends of stagnant votes for the legislative branch.

The success of Q4 depends on achieving a qualified majority with the alliance Brown-PT-Green in both Chambers to change the Constitution, but it is a task up to now impossible to achieve. If anything, Morena will remain the same as now: absolute majority, but not qualified. And the reformist continuity plans will not be achieved.

President López Obrador is very committed –with himself, with his party and with his transformation project– to obtaining a qualified majority in both chambers: two thirds of the benches for his party and his allies –the PT and the Green party– because it needs to guarantee constitutional reforms that it has already advanced, among them, in an outstanding way, the reform to implement the appointment of ministers by popular vote and not by proposal of the Executive and the qualified vote of the legislature.

Until now, the surveys that prefigure the conformation of the two chambers that will be voted on in June 2024 do not modify the existing levels until today: 46.8% of senators from Brunette and 56.2% with their allies, but faced with the need to achieve 67% for a qualified majority.

In the Chamber of Deputies they are currently in the same position: 42% of legislators from Morena and 55% adding their allies. The balance of the 2021 legislative votes even lowered votes to Brunette and the bench remained at 39.6%.

President Lopez Obrador He scaled his electoral goals for 2024 with the bar set very high: two thirds of the Morenista coalition to be able to modify the Constitution without the need to obtain shared alliances outside the existing tripartite bloc. Although the absolute majority of 51% allows him to modify laws without the need for qualified majorities, the presidential initiatives have encountered the obstacle that all his objectives of reorganizing the structure of the PRI regime have to necessarily go through constitutional modifications and then it is seen the need to have its own bench of 67% so as not to have to ask for favors from the anti-lopezobradorista opposition.

By constitutional limit, no individual party can have more than 60% of the legislators, as a lock against the PRI times when the party in power came to have up to 90% of the legislative power and modified the law to its liking. Constitution. The 60% limit forces the majority party to negotiate constitutional changes with the opposition, something that President López Obrador has refused to even try because his reforms to the Magna Carta they break with the old balances of the current PRI regime.

The effort of Brunette to reach the first goal of 60% on its own is practically impossible to achieve: at the level of senators, it would have to go from the current 46.8% to the necessary 60%, a growth of more than a third, although in Moreno circles there is the Confidence –just that: Confidence- in winning the current 60 seats and adding 16, but based on the fact that Morena controls 21 governorships to date and could gobble up another five more and from there make senatorial advances.

The serious problem is in the Chamber of Deputies. Brunette It barely has 40.2% of legislators today and would require a 50% increase in next year’s elections, which sets the goal of increasing no less than 100 more deputies to reach the 60% ceiling, and it would have to prop up its allies to be able to increase 60 more deputies to those they currently have and the entire coalition to achieve the longed-for qualified majority of two-thirds.

But all the electoral trends in the polls place Brunette in the same figures of the 2018 senatorial and 2021 legislative elections, while the possibilities -at least so far- of the PP and Green indicate legislative decline.

In this context, the red flags of legislative alarm are on in the National Palace because all the regime reform plans are collapsing due to the lack of legislative rebound from Morena.

