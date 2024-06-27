In the conference morning from yesterday, the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorcame out in defending of the former governor of Sinaloa and current ambassador of Mexico in Spain and stopped the scandal that arose when leaving in a photo with the former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari. “She already explained it to me and I have confidence in Quirino,” she said.

“I already spoke to him, or rather we didn’t speak,” he sent me a note, he attended the Birthday Party of the Spanish businessman Juan Pérez Simónwhom I have known since I was head of government of Mexico City, he was a partner of Carlos Slim and invited me to his house several times, he is a very kind person and has one of the most important art collections in Mexico and the world .

to that party Carlos Salinas de Gortari also attended“the unnameable” and considered the orchestrator of many of the campaigns against of the AMLO governmentso both in the opposition as to interior of Morena A series of attacks were immediately launched against Quirinus, accusing him of being a traitor. It was Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo, from the National Civic Front, who was the first to share the photo through the social networks.

Lopez Obrador questions why Pérez Simón invited only Salinas and not: Enrique Pena Nieto already Felipe Calderongiven that both They are exes presidents and They are in spain. For now, with the defense of the president, the storm that was allowed to come upon us dissolves. Quirinus and that their detractors fed.

Potpourri. A Dropper. Today a new doubt will be cleared up, since at 11:00 a.m. it is expected that the President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announce the names of 6 new secretaries of state, 3 men and 3 women, who will make up your government’s cabinet.

Last week he appointed six of his secretaries, among whom are: the chancellor Juan Ramón de la Fuente, the economy minister, Marcelo Ebrard and the Sinaloa native Julio Berdeguè who will be in charge of the agriculture ministry, and so far he has remained in office. secret the names of those who will be appointed today, as well as the departments they will preside over.

FEST. The municipal authorities, and especially the secretary of tourism, Verónica Medel, and the secretary of economy, Héctor Emmanuel Ibarra, are putting all their weight into the organization and promotion of the Topolobampo Fest that will take place in the port on the days between June 5 and 8 and that it will be Mayor Gerardo Vargas’ turn to preside again.

WOULD WORK. By the way, the substitute mayor Gerardo Hervas sworn in yesterday Frida Patricia Acosta Castro, as head of the Department of Foreign Relations. The official said that the doors of the agency are open to the population that requires its services.

HEIST. She raised a stir, not just Sinaloabut throughout the country, the arrest of 5 employees of the fweapon of the IMSS of Culiacán who are presumed to have incurred millionaire robberies of medicines. Both businessmen and beneficiaries applaud the fact that this sewer of corruption and they ask to go deeper and expand research to all health agencies.

