Mexico.- During her visit to Mexico, the Secretary of Energy of the United States, Jennifer M Granholm, expressed the concerns that the government of President Joe Biden has about the electrical reform proposed by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Emphasizing the probable repercussions that this will have on the efforts that both countries have made in terms of electricity production through clean energies and, with it, the preservation and care of the environment.

During the week that is about to end, the US Secretary of Energy held a series of meetings with Mexican government officials, including President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Read more: Citibanamex will appeal precautionary measures that prevent its sale process

“We express the real concerns of the Biden-Harris Administration about the possible negative impact of the energy reforms proposed by Mexico on US private investment in Mexico,” the Secretary of Energy said in a statement citing Granholm.

In this sense, the US official pointed out that in the congregations that she had in the Mexican Republic, she expressed the concerns that overwhelm the United States regarding the energy amendment initiative proposed by the Mexican government, pointing out the possible damages in terms of clean energy and the environment. environment.

This is due to the fact that the so-called “energy counter-reform” seeks to prioritize the energy produced by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) through fossil fuels, over national and foreign private companies.

“We must maintain and improve open and competitive energy markets that benefit North America. They assured me that Mexico is committed to supporting clean energy and resolving current disputes with energy projects within the rule of law,” said the secretary of the administration. Biden.

Granholm argued that, in order for the entire North American region to benefit, it is necessary that the three countries that comprise it (Mexico, the United States and Canada), maintain and improve the energy markets, in which the competitiveness and openness.

Read more: Inegi shares a list of the 10 most common names for boys and girls in Mexico

The visit of the Secretary of Energy of the USA took place during the week in which the open parliament was inaugurated in the Congress of the Union where the electrical reform of the government of the Fourth Transformation is discussed.