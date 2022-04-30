Mexico.- This week the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent to Union Congress his proposal for electoral reform through which he seeks to amend various articles of the Mexican Constitution.

Like the electrical reform, since it is a modification to the Magna Carta of Mexico, it will require the qualified majority in both chambers of the Federal Legislative Power, votes that the party in power, Brunettedoes not have.

What does AMLO’s electoral reform consist of?

In the morning conference last Thursday, April 28, the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezannounced the 6 key points of the legislative project of the Fourth Transformation in electoral matters.

The first of them refers to the reduction in the number of deputies and senators through proportional representation (plurinominal), since in Mexico not all legislators are elected in the elections, but some of the seats are given to the parties according to the percentage of votes they received on the day.

Also, another key point is the fact that the members of electoral bodies (the National Electoral Institute and the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation) will be elected by the citizens. The members of the electoral authorities will be proposed by the three powers of the Mexican State.

“That the electoral organisms be the members of the electoral organisms, not only that their number is reduced, but that they be elected directly by the citizens, through a process in which the three powers of the state are going to propose to citizens so that they are the members of that electoral body”, explained the Secretary of the Interior.

For its part, this electoral reform also seeks the decrease in the public budget allocated to political parties every year, since in the national territory public financing is allocated to the country’s partisan forces.

In addition to this, another key point is the establishment of the electronic votingproposal that goes along with stuck with the spending reduction that is done to carry out the elections in the Mexican Republic.

Finally, the sixth key point of the electoral amendment is the foreign vote promotion, that is, of Mexican citizens who are outside the country. Although for years the INE has made it possible for Mexicans residing in another nation to vote, the truth is that they only have access to a certain number of electoral ballots.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the electoral reform proposal was written, mainly, by the head of the Segob, the director of customsHoracio Duarte, and by the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Pablo Gomez.