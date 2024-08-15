Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said that they have an enormous task because Andrés Manuel López Obrador will soon close his term and it is up to them to preserve his legacy and remain united.

During a celebratory message at the Metropolitan Theater, Sheinbaum asked the militants of her movement to continue building because they owe it to the people of Mexico.

“We have an enormous task ahead of us. The best president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will soon be leaving and closing his term and we will always preserve the legacy of this great leader, this great president, but we must remain united, continue building because we owe it to the people of Mexico.

“And here, out loud, happy, proud to represent our people, our country and our history, I tell you as always: do not lie, do not steal and we will never betray the people of Mexico,” Sheinbaum concluded her speech to applause.

Previously, he called on Morena to hold a congress to elect the next leader of the party and to renew its statutes.

“I wanted to refer to our party in particular. I no longer represent a part of society and from today I represent all Mexicans. I leave you with a suggestion: it would be pertinent to call a congress of our party this September.

“I think it is just a suggestion and that this new transformation process, our basic documents, our statutes be updated, separating the work of the party and the government from the transformation process. And that in this congress the new leadership of the party be elected, I will close the parenthesis, up to that point my kind suggestion like any militant,” said the president-elect.