The visit announced by the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at the end of October will bring great challenges for the health sector. The president could start the Free Public Health Program, which is already underway in Nayarit, Tlaxcala and Colima. That means equipping health centers and hospitals so that consultations and medicines are not lacking. In Sinaloa the new General Hospital of Mazatlán, Culiacán and the Pediatric Hospital They operate half-heartedly due to lack of investment, when the greatest demand is better medical services.

Marches, walks, conferences and multiple calls for prevention are carried out by the authorities to raise awareness among citizens to join the fight against breast cancer. However, the constant of women with a cancer problem who are treated in public health services is the lack of medication. The commitment of the authority must not only be to raise awareness, but also to offer adequate facilities and sufficient medication for anyone who requires assistance.

Much is presumed in Salvador Alvarado the reconversion of the General Hospital in IMSS-Wellness that will come to offer free medical care to the entire population that requires care. Director Gonzalo Camacho announced specialized medical care and first class medical care, as well as the supply of medicines to the entire population. It will be necessary to see how long it takes to fulfill these commitments, since it is known that in health matters, in Sinaloa the authorities advance at a snail’s pace.

Stoics stay out of the Los Mochis General Hospital Catholics who do not agree with abortion. Since September 28 they have been there to pray and keep vigil in order to move the conscience of any woman who arrives at the hospital to have an abortion, for one reason or another. Those who proposed to be there were 40 days, according to Sofía Miranda, they will fulfill it. If a woman desists from that action, the objective is fulfilled. This is the route that they had to do because the local deputies, especially from Morena, approved the abortion after closing under the argument of “advanced and progressive ideas.”

The head of Sanitary Jurisdiction No. 2 revealed that in the municipalities of Guasave and Sinaloa there have been a total of 18 deaths from breast cancer so far in 2022. Everardo Cárdenas explained that of the 18 deaths that they are registered, 14 were in Guasave and four in Sinaloa municipality, while in 2021 there were 26 in total, being 20 Guasavenses and six Sinaloítas.

