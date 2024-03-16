As of yesterday afternoon, no information or statements had been released regarding the visit to Culiacan of the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorexcept that arrive shortly after noon at military base of the Mexican Air Force and from there he moved to general Hospitalto evaluate, behind closed doors the conditions of the IMSS-Wellbeing health system in Sinaloa.

Possibly for reasons of security or simply to respect the electoral ban that is in force, he did not make statements to the press, he only received requests from the population who gathered to receive him upon his arrival, protected by an impressive security operation.

Potpourri. The groups of students that they rebelled for the way in which the rector of the university was elected Autonomous university of OccidentPedro Flores, are not happy just that the approval of a new organic lawbut they go for more and demand that it be applied retroactively, that is, that the rector resign to elect a new one with a universal vote of: students, teachers and workers.

It seems difficult for his demand to be fulfilled, because “whatever it was” he is already in office, has facilitated the monitoring work for the reform and is beginning to work to pacify the university.

BELLS. It cannot be denied that the candidates for: senators and federal representatives of all parties are very busy, touring all the municipalities of the state, however, the campaigns have not yet caught on, they are missing the ingredient to start the campaigns of the candidates for the mayoralties that will take place there in mid-April, which because they are the closest authorities and also manage the budget, are the ones that raise the passions of the electorate.

The day before is guessed and the burning statements made by Domingo Vázquez and Mario Zamora, in the presentation before the PAS, against Mayor Gerardo Vargas, it is anticipated that low blows will abound.

DEBATE. Candidates and party leaders from all parties, such as: Mario Zamora, Gerardo Vargas, Juan Alfonso Mejia and Juan de Dios Gàmez and Governor Rubén Rocha, intellectuals, columnists and columnists, agreed last night at the great event with 100 signatures, “let's talk about the future of Mexico”, which took place in La Primavera de Culiacán and was chaired by the president of the El Debate journalistic network, Luis Javier Salido Artola.

DEMONSTRATIONS. Around AMLO's visit, a duel of forces arose, the university students came out to demonstrate and surrounded the government palace, thanking the president for his intervention to end what they call political persecution by the state government, while the teaching forces of teachers The state governments led by Daniel Amador gave their full support to Governor Rubén Rocha.

BLUE. The leader of the PAN, Roxana Rubio, benefited from first place in the candidacies for local deputies in an event in which the candidate for senator, Paloma Sànchez, was present.

“It is important to continue with the transformation”: Enrique Inzunza, candidate for senator.

