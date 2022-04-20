The Goldman Sachs report is very clear: the deputies’ vote against the electricity reform was perhaps the biggest political defeat for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador since he took office. The bank believes this defeat of the president is likely to push the opposition to remain united for local elections this year and probably into 2024.

The defeat was not only for falling short in the votes so that the Constitution could be modified. The defeat was also moral. He was exposed that the president is not only the same as before, that he likes to revile so much, he is worse.

The president said in his Monday morning after the defeat that “what does not sound logical, sounds metallic,” referring to the fact that the 223 opposition deputies who voted against the Electricity Law received money for their vote. He accused them of sell-outs and traitors to the nation. This when the only clear case of a purchase of a vote was that of the deputy, Carlos Aysa Damas, from the PRI, who changed to Morena and voted in favor of the presidential initiative for his father, Carlos Miguel Aysa, to be the new ambassador. of Mexico in the Dominican Republic.

He called the PRI deputies paleros of the PAN for having all voted in the same direction, against his initiative. But aren’t those from Verde, Morena’s paleros, for having voted this Sunday against an initiative that they supported in 2013? So paleros of Morena were those of the PVEM that they ended up expelling the only one of their legislators who did not want to vote like a sheep, Alexis Gamiño. Thus, the alliance Together We Make History was left with one less seat in the current legislature. They beat the seller of Aysa; they lost Gamiño and Andrés Pintos, who also abandoned the Green’s ship to go to Movimiento Ciudadano and also voted against. At a time when each vote is extremely valuable, to the president’s defeat we must add that his coalition was left with one less legislator.

After the vote, the leaders of the PAN, PRI and PRD, as well as the MC Coordinator in the Senate, warned that the constitutional reforms of the National Guard and the electoral law, which López Obrador has promised to send, may suffer the same fate as the Electricity Law. to Congress. This can lead to a legislative status quo that, being the best scenario for Mexico, would be the worst for a president who wants at all costs to transform the country.

Without dialogue and pretending to impose his will on a whim, the president will not be able to make the constitutional changes he wants. The leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, said that López Obrador wins with the rejection and that the opposition will submit to the judgment of history and the voters. I’m not sure if he said that while still wearing his bathing suit, since on Sunday he was seen dressed like that when he arrived in Mexico City from his vacation in Puerto Escondido, but the first trial of the voters was already seen in 2021 when Morena lost 58 deputies and with this they were unable to make the changes that they now want to pass “to the vest”, as they say colloquially.

I tend to agree more with Goldman Sachs’s analysis than with Mario Delgado’s regarding whether the vote to reject the Electricity Law has been a defeat or a victory for President López Obrador.