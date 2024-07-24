Mexico City.- The National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges (JUFED) accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of trying to delegitimize the judges, by accusing 26 of them of corruption for releasing alleged criminals on “sundays.”

In a statement, the civil association responded to the assertions made by the head of the Federal Executive in his morning press conference on Tuesday, in which he described as a disgrace that during this six-year term, judges have released 58 prisoners between Mondays and Thursdays and 192 on weekends.

“These statements are not only inaccurate, but also biased and decontextualized, and represent a clear attempt to delegitimize the judicial function and the due process that must prevail in our society,” said the JUFED.

“These attacks from the presidency, at a time when there is an attempt to reform the judiciary, have the clear purpose of predisposing citizens and creating an adverse context that undermines confidence in judges.”

The agency defended the rulings of federal justice administrators and said that each of them is governed by the current legal framework, which establishes clear criteria and specific procedures for judicial decision-making.

“These decisions are the result of a rigorous and exhaustive analysis of the evidence and arguments presented by all parties involved in each case, including the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is present at all times, with the primary objective of guaranteeing unrestricted respect for the fundamental rights of all persons and the social interest,” he added.

“Workers are therefore urged to remain alert to the development of these events and future actions.”

This morning, General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, Undersecretary of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, presented a list of cases of alleged criminals who have been released during this administration and the days on which they were released from prison.

One of those mentioned is Marcelino Ticante Castro “El Fantasma”, alleged head of security for Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was released on parole from the Altiplano Prison on Tuesday, July 2 of this year.

President López Obrador criticized these judicial rulings and accused the judges who facilitated the releases of corruption.

“This is a disgrace. How is it possible that 58 people are released from Monday to Thursday and 192 on the weekend? How can this be explained? This is in itself a complaint and is corruption,” he accused.

Director’s exclusion from forum denounced

The JUFED also denounced that this Tuesday the participation of its director Juana Fuentes Vázquez in the Sixth National Forum on Judicial Reform, organized by the Chamber of Deputies in Puebla, was cancelled.

In a statement, the minister said that the exclusion of the minister from the event is contrary to the offer of dialogue to the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) and raises doubts about the true purpose of the judicial reform that the government is seeking.

“Today, at the sixth national forum on judicial reform held in the city of Puebla, the participation of the National Director of JUFED, Judge Juana Fuentes Velázquez, was cancelled, which contradicts the offer of openness and democratic dialogue offered at the beginning of the forum,” he said.

“Processing a reform that could affect the division of powers, violate human rights and ignore international treaties, cancelling the dialogue of the main actors in the justice system, can only generate suspicions about an already defined path towards the dissolution of the Federal Judicial Branch and its role as a counterweight.”

He added that, although it has been clarified that the actions undertaken to speed up the approval of the rulings on the reforms will not include the judiciary, “limiting the participation of federal judges leads to doubt.”