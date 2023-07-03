The president of the Republicwho has become “The King of Reports” with 17 reports and counting, celebrated this July 1st the AMLOFEST 2023 edition, in a cult of personality that elevates him to almost religious and sacred dimensions, in the purest style of any communist dictator. But, the big question that citizens should ask ourselves is: Is there really something to celebrate?

Lopez Obrador promised that the Mexican economy would grow at 6% each yearbut the reality is that we are growing 0.2% annual average.

He promised that there would be no economic crises and in 2020, we face the worst crisis in the last 90 yearsexpressed in this way, not by the opposition, but by the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) himself.

He promised a health system like Denmark and they eliminated the Popular Insurance and they implemented the Institute of Health for Well-being (INSABI), which was a total failure, to the point that they themselves eliminated it, and as a collateral consequence, due to the lousy health system, More than 330,000 people have lost their lives from Covid-19.

He promised the massive creation of permanent, well-paying jobs, but the reality is that today, 70% of Mexican workers cannot buy the Basic Basket.

He promised to end poverty, and today, due to the mismanagement of the economy, 4 million middle-class Mexicans have fallen into poverty.

He promised that in 6 months he would end the violence and that he would take the army off the streets, and today, we have the bloodiest six-year term in the entire history of Mexico.

He promised that gasoline would cost $10 and the reality is that the price increased to $23 a liter, which hits the family economy and pushes inflation up.

He promised to end corruption and impunity, but according to the Corruption Perception Index, Mexico ranks 126 out of 180 countries. We are one of the most corrupt countries in Latin America, only surpassed by Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The clearest example of corruption is SEGALMEX with more than 15,000 million pesos of diversion of resources and fraud, indicated by the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF).

For the field, promised Guaranteed Prices It already offered corn growers $7,000 per ton, but the reality is that SEGALMEX established a marketing strategy that protected only 2 million tons of corn at a price of $6,965 and left 4 million in uncertainty and due to the voracity of buyers. tons, that is, 2/3 of the production that is being auctioned off at prices between $4,800 and $5,000 per ton.

Promised credit to producers, but eliminated Financiera Nacionalan institution that was an example of credit dispersion and recovery with a social focus.

He promised support for the field, but today the producers of 21 states of the country are about to go bankrupt due to low international prices, the increase in production costs and the lack of support from the Federal Government.

In addition, while the Federation Expenditure Budget has grown 57% from 2018 to 2023, the resources of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) still do not reach the budget that SAGARPA had in 2018.

The reality is that for those of us who are informed with data and indicators and not with the morning López Obrador is on the path to becoming “the worst President in the history of Mexico.”

Therefore, I ask you dear reader: is there any goal or indicator to celebrate? Or is AMLOFEST simply a cult of the President’s vanity?