“On this April Fool’s Day, Mexicans can no longer distinguish between a joke and reality.” Oscar Vinas Melendez

It’s always good to have a president with a sense of humor. A Lopez Obrador he likes to share innocent for a long time, before even reaching the Presidency, and it does not limit them to December 28.

maybe you remember the video of April 26, 2010 in which he protested against the “failed security strategy” by Felipe Calderon. The army, he said, “It should not be used to make up for the incapacities of civilian governments. It is not with the army that insecurity problems can be solved”. I guess he must have laughed out loud when making this video, like when on September 18, 2020 he pointed to a front page note from Reformin which at least 45 killings in 2020with a balance of 320 deadand mocked: “There are the massacres, ha ha ha! They are predictable, they are very obvious.” Perhaps the president’s sense of humor is a bit macabre.

The pandemic was a fertile field for the innocents of López Obrador. On February 28, 2020, he assured, with the certainty of a president advised by a specialist, the undersecretary Hugo Lopez-Gatellthat the covid “It is not, according to the information available, something terrible, fatal. It is not even equivalent to influenza”. On March 4, he stated: “Look, the coronavirus thing, that you can’t hug. You have to hug, nothing happens”. She had a secret weapon to face the covid: “The protective shield is like the detente”, he said on March 19. “The protective shield is honesty, that is what it protects, not allowing corruption. Stop, enemy, the heart of Jesus is with me.”. The amulet, however, did not prevent Mexico from registering between 636,000 and 704,000 excess deaths in 2020-2021.

One of the biggest fools of the president has been his oft-repeated phrase “Don’t lie, don’t steal, don’t betray the people”. On June 13, 2020, she said that “That helps a lot so that the coronavirus does not occur.” But it is not only a medical formula, but the compendium of the principles of his government, although I suppose with a sense of humor, since the president has accumulated close to 100 thousand lies in his press conferencesaccording to Spin, has had huge cost overruns on Dos Bocas and the Mayan TrainY has accepted brutal robberies like Segalmex.

The president joked on December 28 of 2020 that he would stop having morning press conferences and that he would offer them “every Wednesday at 12 noon”but later he recognized that this was an innocent: “I’ll tell you once and for all that we are going to have morning meetings, only today is December 28”. It is difficult to know, however, which of his claims are innocent. On November 9, 2022, for example, he announced that the Who’s Who in Lies of its mornings it would be daily, but it continues to be broadcast only on Wednesdays. I guess it was a joke.

Some of the president’s innocents have become classic. Do you remember when you said in January 2020 that “On December 1 of this year, the public health system will be operating normally, with quality service, medical care and free medicines, like health services like those in other parts of the world, such as in Denmark, like in Canada, like in the UK”? There was no shortage of those who believed him. Yesterday AMLO affirmed again that the health system will be like that of Denmarkbut now committed to 2023: “By the end of next year at the latest we already have a public health system like Denmark’s and it can be better.” Again he forgot to say: “Innocent popcorn you let yourself be fooled into”.

We recommend you read:

our candidate

Kingdom of ignorance!

López Obrador again

Chinese vs. USA; the real conflict

2022, the year of the mega-countries and economic blocs

YOURS. The Fee for Use of AICM airport will rise 7 percent next year, despite the dilapidated state of the airport and the fact that the resources are used to pay the bonds of the already destroyed NAIM Y not to improve the facilities.

#AMLOcentadas