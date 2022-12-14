The Powers of the State of Puebla They reported that tomorrow Wednesday President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected to accuse Casa Aguayoseat of power in the state, to bid farewell to Governor Miguel Barbosa, who died this Tuesday in Mexico City.

In a joint communiqué, they indicated that a tribute will be made present in the Puebla Congress at 9:00 a.m., and then at the Palace of Justice, at 9:45 a.m., and finally it will be taken to Casa Aguayo, to 11:30 a.m., where the assistance of López Obrador is expected.

This afternoon, the President lamented through his social networks the death of the governor of Puebla, who last Sunday, November 27, accompanied him to the march to celebrate his four years in government, in Mexico City.

“I am very sorry for the death of my colleague Miguel Barbosa Huerta, governor of the state of Puebla. I just spoke with his wife Rosario, I expressed my sadness and I extend my deepest condolences to family, friends and his people,” the Tabasco native noted in your Twitter account.

Miguel Barbosa assumed the Puebla government after repeating the electoral process after the death of the then president Martha Erika Alonso.

The Powers of the State of Puebla also reported that Ana Lucia Hill Mayoralhead of the Ministry of the Interior of Puebla, will assume as the person in charge of the Office of the Governor of Puebla, while Congress, in compliance with the local Constitution, appoints the person who must replace the absolute absence of Miguel Barbosa.

They added that Miguel Barbosa, who died of natural causes, transformed the exercise of power in Puebla and his legacy will be indelible over the years.

The funeral will be in the main chapel of the Camino al Cielo wake, in the City of Puebla. Miguel Barbosa was 63 years old.

According to the official report of the Government of Puebla, there was a mobilization of ambulances that transferred the local president to the state Orthopedics Hospital.

The governor had a heart attack, for which he had to be transferred by air to the Ángeles del Pedregal hospital in Mexico City, where they reported that he was being evaluated and treated by a medical team.

Barbosa was scheduled to present his fourth government report to the state Congress this Wednesday, December 14.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed her regret and sadness at the death of her friend and fellow governor Barbosa, governor of Puebla.

“A sincere hug to Rosario and her family, her friends and colleagues and the inhabitants of her beloved Puebla,” said the president.

Miguel Barbosa He was a multi-member federal deputy in the Union Congress from 2000 to 2003, and later he was a Senator from 2012 to 2018.

He was president of the Mexican Senate from 2014 to 2015, and was also president of the Belisario Domínguez Institute of the Senate of the Republic.